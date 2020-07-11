Rays catcher Kevan Smith reveals he looks odd from wearing a mask while in Florida

Tampa Bay Rays wide receiver Kevan Smith shed light on Saturday on what it was like to walk with a mask on in Pennsylvania compared to what it felt like to put on in Florida.

Smith and the Rays are preparing for the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season like any other baseball player. He described how it felt to take the necessary steps to avoid contracting the virus from another person who decides that the masks should be left aside.

"Pennsylvania feels a lot different up there than down here," Smith told reporters, according to The athletic. "Obviously, the numbers are much worse here. But I felt like you couldn't even walk outside without a mask (at home). And then here (Florida), you come out wearing a mask and we have guys named and everything above. So a totally different feeling across the country.

“(A Rays teammate) was in a store buying food and it was called a thought. It is as little they know. I went out briefly to pick up some takeout and I swear I saw myself like a dozen eyeballs looking at me like I was the stranger (one) coming in with my mask. Little do they know what is at stake for my life and my livelihood. It is very immature or whatever you want to call it. But it's just funny, I mean it. It is happening all over the world. We are seeing it first hand here, so we have to stay within our kingdom and do what we have to do to remain responsible and everything should be fine. "

Health experts have emphasized the importance of wearing a mask to limit the chance of infecting others with COVID-19, but a series of new research now suggests that they also protect the user.

With many states implementing policies to make facial linings mandatory both indoors and outdoors, a doctor says the masks also reduce the risk of infection for the user by 65 percent, according to the head of pediatric infectious diseases at the Hospital. UC Davis Infant Dean Blumberg.

Smith, who is from Pittsburgh, is in his first season with the Rays.

He is among the players vying for a spot on the roster for next season. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels. In 67 games, he hit .251 with five home runs.

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.