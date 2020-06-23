Rayshard Brooks: Atlanta Back at the Center of the Nation's Struggle with Race and Civil Rights

Recent violence will lead to a duel at a historic venue Tuesday in Atlanta. Rayshard Brooks, an African American killed by Atlanta police in Wendy & # 39; s parking lot, will be remembered at a funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King was co-pastor until his murder in 1968.

King's daughter, Reverend Bernice A. King, will speak at Brooks' funeral, which begins at 1 p.m. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Ebenezer's senior pastor and Democratic nominee for the United States Senate, will provide the accolade.

A public visit took place there on Monday afternoon.

The memorial costs will be covered by hometown tycoon Tyler Perry, one of the most famous and powerful black men in entertainment, family attorney Chris Stewart said.

Atlanta in the spotlight

It's a familiar but still nasty center of attention for this city, where Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and rappers tried to quell protests that turned violent after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis.

"We have to be better than this moment," urged Killer Mike. "We have to be better than burning our own houses, because if we lose Atlanta, what else do we have?"

A passionate background implored: "What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr. This is chaos."

For them and for many others, recent events reveal that Atlanta's self-perception as a racially progressive city may not be that simple, says Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Georgia State University instructor Douglas Blackmon.

Brooks' murder "has forced Atlanta to see the conflict between reality and how she likes to see herself," says Blackmon. "Atlanta likes the spotlight when it's a warm, fuzzy spotlight. It doesn't like to suddenly have the kind of events that happened in the past few weeks."

Like other cities in the south, Atlanta has a history of systemic racism prior to the era of the King. "There are still many skeletons in the closet that have not yet been treated," he said, citing incidents dating back to the 1920s and current poverty.

Bottoms is reportedly being considered as a possible candidate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Bottoms was gaining attention even before national and global protests over systemic racism and police brutality against blacks. She backed off strongly when Republican Governor Brian Kemp began reopening the state's economy on April 24, making Georgia the first state to do so after widespread coronavirus restrictions.

Another black Georgia woman who is frequently mentioned as vice president is Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic minority leader in the House of Representatives who narrowly lost a controversial race against Kemp in 2018.

Civil war and civil rights; hip-hop and & # 39; Y & # 39; allywood & # 39;

Atlanta is never shy about its aspirations to be seen as a first-class city. It hosted the 1996 Centennial Olympics and boasts that its Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is often cited as the busiest in the world.

It is home to corporate giants like Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, plus the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Emory University, and Georgia Tech.

The metropolitan area, which encompasses cities and unincorporated areas beyond the city of Atlanta, is known for its expansion and traffic, often cited as one of the worst in the nation. Long hailed as the mecca of the black middle class, it also rose to the top of the hip-hop scene, with countless best-selling acts living and recording here.

US Rep. John Lewis, the longtime Democrat whose district includes Atlanta, was a civil rights hero during the King era.

Both US senators are white Republicans, and unusually both are on the ballot in November.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is one of the main tourist attractions.

It is also located near Stone Mountain, which features a commemorative carving of Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and "Stonewall" Jackson, which is larger than Mount Rushmore.

The legacy of "Gone with the Wind," written and established here, is ingrained and controversial in ever new ways. HBO Max said it was removing the 1939 Civil War epic from its rotation, but then added it with a disclaimer about its racial stereotypes in the Old South.

His movie and television production boom, fueled by state tax incentives, has earned him the nickname "Y & # 39; allywood." Perry's productions, "The Walking Dead", Marvel movies and many more have been filmed here.

Blackmon says the current tribulations could again be an example for other cities.

"I hope we see the emergence of a special kind of leadership in Atlanta," he said. "Atlanta is probably more open to that conversation right now than at any time in the last 30 or 40 years."