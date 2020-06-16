Rayshard Brooks: Atlanta police officer had several citizen complaints against him, according to records

Garrett Rolfe was fired from the Atlanta Police Department a day after the Brooks murder, shortly after the police chief announced that he would resign. A second officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, was put into administrative service.

Rolfe's citizen complaints date back to 2015, according to records released by Atlanta police. All incidents have notes that no action was taken. A 2016 use of force complaint resulted in a written reprimand the following year, according to records.

"I could have said to people, 'I guarantee you this officer has had trouble in the past.' It's usually that situation," L. Chris Stewart, attorney for the Brooks family, said Monday night. . "You know who causes problems or who has had previous problems or who has complaints. Many of them do not justify themselves and then remain in the force."

CNN has contacted the department for more information on the officers' records. CNN has also reached out to the Atlanta Police Foundation.

Rolfe and Brosnan have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

The Brooks family and its Lawyers, as well as the district attorney who could press charges against the officers, say the encounter between the man and the police should not have been fatal. Brooks chatted quietly with officers for more than 20 minutes before the three of them quarreled and attempted to flee with a Taser. He was shot twice in the back, a medical examiner said.

His death comes just three weeks after George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis police, sparking worldwide protests denouncing racism and oppression and calling for police reform. The protests in Atlanta were still ongoing when Brooks was killed, prompting larger crowds, with new signs of another victim's name, to fill the streets of the city again.

Days later, a memorial for Brooks is growing at the Wendy & # 39; s store where he was shot, and burned during protests Saturday night.

DA weighing charges

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Jr. says a decision on whether to press charges could come as soon as Wednesday. Those charges, he said, could range from willful murder to murder.

"If it had been a civilian, there is a possibility that charges have already been filed against them," he said. "What I think people across the country say is 'we want a system so that both the police and citizens are treated equally.' That's what we hope to do by making our decision on Wednesday."

Howard said he watched videos that captured the encounter and did not understand why the incident turned into a deadly shooting, as Brooks initially appeared to comply. Those videos showing Brooks's last live moments will help the prosecutor determine if the shooting was justified.

"At that time, under Georgia law, unless Mr. Brooks presented an imminent threat of bodily harm … it was necessary for (the officer) to shoot Mr. Brooks to save his life or someone else's. Because if Mr. "Brooks was shot for some other reason, then it's not justified," Howard said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has already said she doesn't think the deadly force in the incident is warranted. On Monday, he called Brooks' to kill a murder.

"Our police officers must be guardians and not warriors within our communities," said Bottoms.

CNN Police Analyst Charles Ramsey says that although Brooks appeared to be firing a Taser at police while on the run, the officer behind him should have continued to chase Brooks, rather than shoot.

"You have the car. You have applied for his driver's license. You know who it is. So even if you don't get it now, you can get it later," Ramsey said.

"The need to apprehend immediately is eliminated. And lethal force can only be used under certain very limited circumstances," as if the life of the officer or anyone else's life was in danger.

Brooks' family attorney, Justin Miller, echoed those sentiments.

"After the fight, I think the right thing to do was try to catch him. And if you can't catch him, then you can't shoot him because you can't reach him," Miller said Monday.

Who leaves Brooks behind?

Brooks, 27, was the father of three young daughters of ages. 1, 2 and 8, and a 13-year-old stepson. He had spent much of Friday celebrating his daughter's eighth birthday before a birthday party planned for Saturday.

Family attorneys say the young woman waited for her father in her birthday dress that morning. But he never came home.

"There is no justice that can make me feel happy about what has been done," Brooks' wife Tomika Miller told a news conference Monday. "I can never get my husband back. I can never get my best friend. I can never tell my daughter, & # 39; He will come to take skating or swimming lessons & # 39;".

"It will be a long time before this family heals."

Your teenager Miller has closed her son since his father's death.

"It is numb," he said. "He is not ready to talk about it."

"I don't think he thinks it could have happened to someone that close," which is not just on television, Miller said.