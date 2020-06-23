Rayshard Brooks: coffin arrives at historic Atlanta church for funeral

Tuesday's private service will take place at 1 p.m. at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor from 1960 until his murder in 1968. Brooks' coffin arrived at the church in a white funeral home.

"The Brooks family is devastated," family spokesman Ryan Julison told CNN. "They want their loved one to rest. They are not interested in any fanfare. They just want him to rest."

The funeral takes place more than a week after the 27-year-old father was shot dead by an Atlanta police officer after an attempted arrest on suspicion of drunk driving. The shooting, amid protests across the country against systemic racism and police brutality, has led to the resignation of the police chief and criminal charges against the officer who killed him and another officer on the scene.

The king's daughter, the Reverend Bernice A. King, will speak at Brooks' funeral. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate, will provide the praise.

"Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer," Warnock said in a statement. "Rayshard was not a member of our church, but he and his loved ones are part of our family. We look to hug, comfort, and walk with them in the coming days."

Media magnate Tyler Perry offered to pay for the funeral arrangements, according to Brooks' family attorney Chris Stewart, and a press release. Gospel singers Smokie Norful, Tamela Mann and Kurt Carr are expected to perform at Tuesday's service.

A four-hour public hearing ended on Monday night at Ebenezer, and hundreds of people waited in a long line to pay their respects to Brooks, CNN affiliate WSB reported.

The coffin arrived in a black and white hearse. Next to the hearse was a poster with a photo of Brooks saying "killed in Atlanta, Georgia 2020."

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, the black man who died after the strangling of a New York police officer in 2014, offered her support to the Brooks family on Tuesday morning.

"I would love to say that I am with them in solidarity," he told CNN. "I am so, so understanding and empathetic with the loss of his loved one. That young man should not be dead, in my opinion, he was doing nothing, absolutely nothing, to bring about his death. He really wasn't a threat. "

Brooks was killed a day before his daughter's birthday party

Brooks leaves his widow, Tomika Miller, three young daughters and a 13-year-old stepson. He was shot and killed the day before his oldest daughter's birthday party, his lawyers said.

"They had a birthday party for her … with cupcakes," said attorney Justin Miller. "While we were sitting there talking to his mother about why his father is not coming home."

"We are still celebrating," Tomika Miller told CNN. "It is what his father would have wanted."

In a February interview with Reconnect, a company that focuses on fighting incarceration, Brooks spoke openly about his time in prison and his fight to care for his family while on probation.

"I feel like part of the system could, you know, look at us as individuals," he said. "We have lives, you know, it was just a mistake we made, you know, and not just us, like we were animals. You know, lock ourselves up."

Brooks told the interviewer that he was arrested for false imprisonment and financial fraud with credit cards. He said his public defender told him he could get 10 years, for which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison.

"I'm like 'OMG, I have children here' … so I'm trying to make the best possible choice to return to society," he said.

The fatal shooting

Brooks died after Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe shot him in the back on June 12.

The incident began when Officer Devin Brosnan responded to a Wendy's restaurant to find Brooks asleep in his car in the access lane.

After a long and quiet interaction, Brooks failed a sobriety test, and when the police moved to handcuff him, he resisted and attempted to fight the officers. During the fight, Brooks took one of the officers' Tasers, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Video of the incident shows him on the run, and appears to turn and point the Taser in the direction of one of the officers. The officer, Rolfe, shot his firearm three times, hit Brooks twice in the back, and also hit a nearby busy vehicle.

Rolfe was fired and Brosnan was placed into administrative service

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged Rolfe with serious murder and 10 other accounts and charged Brosnan with aggravated assault for allegedly being on Brooks' shoulders while lying dying.

Rolfe's attorneys said he fired the fatal shots "fearing for his safety and the safety of the civilians around him." Brosnan said he suffered a concussion during the fight and that he stepped on Brooks for a short period of time immediately after the shooting.