Rayshard Brooks: coffin arrives at historic Atlanta church for funeral

"The Brooks family is devastated," family spokesman Ryan Julison told CNN. "They want their loved one to rest. They are not interested in any fanfare. They just want him to rest."
The king's daughter, the Reverend Bernice A. King, will speak at Brooks' funeral. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate, will provide the praise.
"Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer," Warnock said in a statement. "Rayshard was not a member of our church, but he and his loved ones are part of our family. We look to hug, comfort, and walk with them in the coming days."
The coffin arrived in a black and white hearse. Next to the hearse was a poster with a photo of Brooks saying "killed in Atlanta, Georgia 2020."
"I would love to say that I am with them in solidarity," he told CNN. "I am so, so understanding and empathetic with the loss of his loved one. That young man should not be dead, in my opinion, he was doing nothing, absolutely nothing, to bring about his death. He really wasn't a threat. "
Brooks was killed a day before his daughter's birthday party
"They had a birthday party for her … with cupcakes," said attorney Justin Miller. "While we were sitting there talking to his mother about why his father is not coming home."
"We are still celebrating," Tomika Miller told CNN. "It is what his father would have wanted."
"I feel like part of the system could, you know, look at us as individuals," he said. "We have lives, you know, it was just a mistake we made, you know, and not just us, like we were animals. You know, lock ourselves up."
Brooks told the interviewer that he was arrested for false imprisonment and financial fraud with credit cards. He said his public defender told him he could get 10 years, for which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison.
"I'm like 'OMG, I have children here' … so I'm trying to make the best possible choice to return to society," he said.
The fatal shooting
Brooks died after Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe shot him in the back on June 12.
The incident began when Officer Devin Brosnan responded to a Wendy's restaurant to find Brooks asleep in his car in the access lane.
After a long and quiet interaction, Brooks failed a sobriety test, and when the police moved to handcuff him, he resisted and attempted to fight the officers. During the fight, Brooks took one of the officers' Tasers, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Video of the incident shows him on the run, and appears to turn and point the Taser in the direction of one of the officers. The officer, Rolfe, shot his firearm three times, hit Brooks twice in the back, and also hit a nearby busy vehicle.
Rolfe was fired and Brosnan was placed into administrative service
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged Rolfe with serious murder and 10 other accounts and charged Brosnan with aggravated assault for allegedly being on Brooks' shoulders while lying dying.
