Rayshard Brooks: Former Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Serious Murder

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges earlier that day against Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after shooting Rayshard Brooks twice in the back on Friday night. A third shot hit a car with three people inside.

In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department said reports that multiple officers in each area had abandoned work were inaccurate.

"The department is experiencing a higher than normal number of calls with the incoming shift. We have sufficient resources to maintain operations and be able to respond to incidents," the statement said.

The 11 charges Rolfe faces are criminal murder, five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of oath of office and one count of criminal property damage.