



There will be a public visit on Monday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. at 7pm. ET. Private service on Tuesday will take place at 1 p.m. ET at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. was co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968.

The king's daughter, the Reverend Bernice A. King, will speak at Brooks' funeral. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church and a Democratic nominee for the United States Senate, will provide the accolade.

"Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer," Warnock said in a statement. "Rayshard was not a member of our church, but he and his loved ones are part of our family. We look to hug, comfort, and walk with them in the coming days."

Brooks, the father of 3 girls and a 13-year-old stepson, died after he was shot by an Atlanta police officer on June 12, who had responded to Wendy's following reports that Brooks was asleep in his car on the Rail of access. Brooks failed a sobriety test, and when police tried to handcuff him, an altercation broke out. Brooks took one of the officers' Tasers, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Video of the incident shows him running as he appears to turn and point the Taser in the direction of one of the officers, Garrett Rolfe, who fired his gun, hitting Brooks twice in the back. Rolfe has been charged with serious murder and 10 other accounts. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, faces a felony assault charge for allegedly standing on Brooks' shoulders as he lay dying in the parking lot. Brooks' death came shortly after George Floyd's police murder in Minneapolis, which sparked protests across the country over racial injustice and law enforcement's relationship with the black community. The Brooks shooting also prompted the swift resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields. The charges against the officers have their own apparent consequence: Some Atlanta police officers have refused to report to work, leading to a staff shortage. "The explanation for calling in sick varies and includes officers who question their training, officers are challenged and attacked, and concern that officers see their colleague criminally accused so quickly," said the acting police chief, Rodney Bryant, at a press conference on Saturday.

