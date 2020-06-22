Rayshard Brooks' funeral will be held at the church where MLK once preached

A public visit is planned Monday for Rayshard Brooks, who was killed in a confrontation with Atlanta police, and the 27-year-old's family and friends will honor his life at a funeral Tuesday, according to a report.

The visit will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor from 1960 until his murder in 1968, according to CNN.

"Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer," said the Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer, WSB-TV reported.

Rayshard was not a member of our church, but he and his loved ones are part of our family. We seek to hug them, console them and walk with them in the coming days, "he added.

Tuesday's private service will take place at 1 p.m. in the church, where the king's daughter, the reverend Bernice A. King, will speak. Warnock will provide the compliment.

Atlanta media magnate Tyler Perry offered to pay for the funeral arrangements, according to Brooks' family attorney Chris Stewart.

Gospel singers Smokie Norful, Tamela Mann and Kurt Carr are expected to perform at the funeral, CNN reported.

Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer who had responded to Wendy's following reports that he was asleep in his car in the driveway.

Garrett Rolfe, who has been forcibly fired, is charged with felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, one count of first-degree criminal property damage and four counts of violation of oath in Brooks' death.

His former partner, Devin Brosnan, faces aggravated assault charges and three counts of violation of oath.