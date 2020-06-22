Rayshard Brooks honored by family, friends, and strangers on a public visit to Atlanta

Mourners lined up Monday at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church to publicly see Rayshard Brooks, a black man whose shooting death by a white police officer intensified calls to examine police brutality amid continued protests caused by the death of George Floyd.

Just under an hour before the four-hour public hearing began, a coffin with Brooks 'body arrived at the church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor and where Brooks' funeral is scheduled for Tuesday. Brooks' widow Tomika Miller arrived in a white dress printed with a photo of the two of them.

"Rayshard was not a member of our church, but he and his loved ones are part of our family," said Ebenezer's senior pastor, the Rev. Raphael G. Warnock. "We seek to embrace, comfort and walk with them in the coming days.

Officer Garrett Rolfe, 27, allegedly shot Brooks, 27, in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while fleeing after a fight with officers outside a Wendy & fast food restaurant. # 39; s on June 12.

Rolfe was fired and another officer, Devin Brosnan, 26, was put into service after the shooting. Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Brooks' death.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges against Rolfe, including a felony. Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. The lawyers for both men said their clients' actions were justified.

The shooting came amid protests across the country following Floyd's death while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

"I didn't know Rayshard Brooks, but like George Floyd, we know him now," Manerva Harris, 42, said during Monday's presentation. "Not even a week after we buried Mr. Floyd, now we are going to where we have another black family who is going through the same thing. It is difficult and crazy that we continue to live like this today."

The Rev. Raphael Warnock is expected to deliver the Brooks eulogy Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

"Rayshard Brooks was not just running away from the police. He was running away from a system that turns people into slaves. A system that doesn't give ordinary people who have made mistakes a second chance, a real chance at redemption." Warnock plans to say so, according to a brief excerpt released Monday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.