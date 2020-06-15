Rayshard Brooks' last moments were caugh on video. This is what the footage shows

Brooks' death not only sparked protests this weekend, but also prompted the sudden resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields. The officer who shot Brooks, identified by police as Garrett Rolfe, was fired, and a second officer involved in the encounter, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty. CNN has contacted officers and the police union for comment.

"There is a clear distinction between what you can do and what you should do," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a press conference on Saturday. "I don't think this was a justified use of lethal force."

Many questions go unanswered, perhaps the main one among them whether officers will face charges. But several videos that captured Brooks's last moments in Wendy's parking lot on Friday night at least shed some light on how the 27-year-old father was killed.

This is what the videos show, filmed by surveillance cameras, police cameras, dash cameras, and viewers.

The initial encounter

According to George's Office of Investigation, police responded to Wendy's following reports that a man was asleep in his vehicle at the entrance.

The beginning of the incident is seen in images from a body camera used by Brosnan. The images show the officer arriving on the scene and approaching Brooks' vehicle on the self-service line. According to the camera's time stamp, it is just after 10:40 p.m. ET on Friday.

Brooks is apparently asleep behind the wheel, and Brosnan knocks on the window to wake him up. The officer opens the door and says to Brooks, "Hey man, you're parked in the middle of the shortcut line here." Brooks doesn't seem to respond at first.

When he wakes up, Brooks seems disoriented and incoherent. Brosnan asks if he's tired and then tells Brooks to stop at a parking spot. Eventually Brooks moves the vehicle after the officer pressed it a little more and had to wake Brooks a second time.

Brosnan approaches Brooks' parked vehicle and asks if he's been drinking. Brooks tells the officer that he only had one drink. While Brooks searches for his license, Brosnan calls to ask another officer to take a DUI test.

At one point Brooks tells Brosnan that he is visiting.

"Who are you visiting?" the officer asks.

"My mother's grave," says Brooks.

"Oh, I'm sorry to hear that," says Brosnan.

A few minutes later, Rolfe arrives on the scene. After a quick explanation from Brosnan, Rolfe begins to ask Brooks how he got there. Brooks insists he doesn't remember being on the self-service line, and he doesn't seem to know where he is.

A few minutes after 11 p.m., Rolfe begins a field sobriety test. Brooks asks, "What should I do, sir?"

After several tests, Rolfe asks Brooks how he feels on a scale of 1 to 10.

"I feel good, sir," says Brooks.

Rolfe then uses an breathalyzer at Brooks, who explains that he had been drinking and that it was his daughter's birthday.

"I think you drank too much to drive," says Rolfe. "Put your hands behind your back."

According to body camera images, it is 11:23 p.m.

The struggle

But when Rolfe tries to handcuff Brooks, a fight ensues.

It is difficult to discern what is happening in the images captured by cameras used by Brosnan and Rolfe. Both body cameras fall in the altercation.

But camera images from the officers' cruise ship dashboard show the three men on the ground fighting each other. Rolfe's camera footage shows Brosnan preparing his Taser while Rolfe holds Brooks from behind.

"You are going to be harassed," says one of the officers.

Another video filmed by a viewer in the drive-thru begins shortly after the fight begins and shows Brooks holding the electric pistol.

"Hands off the fucking Taser," says one of the officers. "Hands off the Taser."

The fight continues as one of the officers says, "Stop fighting."

Finally Brooks takes the Taser and breaks free. As he stands up, he punches Rolfe in the face.

Rolfe steps back and unsheathes his own Taser, which shoots Brooks as the man runs away, with Rolfe behind.

The shooting

Only one camera, a surveillance camera from outside Wendy & # 39; s, captured what the others did not do: the moment the encounter turned fatal.

In the surveillance video released by the GBI, most of Brooks's encounter with the police occurs outside the frame.

But when Brooks runs away from the officers, he sees the surveillance camera, followed by Rolfe. They both carry Tasers.

As he follows Brooks, Rolfe is seen changing the Taser from his right hand to his left, and searching for his weapon.

At this point, Brooks turns around and appears to point the Taser at Rolfe, who draws his pistol and shoots.

The images show that Brooks falls to the ground.

While the surveillance camera filmed the moment Brooks fell, it did not include sound. But all the other cameras captured the sound of three shots.

Surveillance footage shows cars in the car park at parking spots. Some of the drivers get out of their vehicles and film the scene.

After a few moments, the officers attempt CPR. More officers and an ambulance arrive soon.

Body camera footage also captured audio of onlookers reprimanding officers, and one of them told them, "Both races are definitely over, because you just shot a man, for no reason."

Brooks was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the GBI, which is investigating the incident at the request of the Atlanta Police Department.

L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for the Brooks family, said officers did not have to shoot Brooks, adding that a Taser is not a deadly weapon.

"If the officer had been a little more empathetic and a little less scared, we probably wouldn't have a dead client," said Stewart.