Rayshard Brooks Murder: Lawyers Over Allegations Of Former Dispute Prosecutor

Noah H. Pines and Bill Thomas, attorneys for Garrett Rolfe, said in a statement Monday that "while we wait for the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) to complete its investigation, there are certain allegations made by Paul Howard that are simply not supported by the facts ".
For example, the statement says Howard said Rolfe never told Brooks that he was under arrest for driving under the influence.
"However, it is clear from the video that Officer Rolfe said to Mr. Brooks," I think you've had too much to drive. Put your hands behind your back. "Clearly, this statement is enough to inform Mr. Brooks that you are under arrest, "the attorneys said.
CNN has reached out to Howard's office for comment.
Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in Wendy's driving lane June 12 in Atlanta when police were called. After a breathalyzer test failed and police attempted to handcuff him, Brooks fought officers for a Taser and ran before being shot twice in the back.
Last week, the prosecutor announced 11 charges, including a felony murder, against Rolfe, who shot Brooks three times and beat him twice.
Howard also announced that the other officer involved, Devin Brosnan, would face an aggravated assault charge for standing in Brooks in the parking lot.
Howard has denied that his office has filed charges for political gain.
The shooting came amid worldwide protests over systemic racism and police violence against blacks after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned after the Brooks shooting.
Pines and Thomas also disputed Howard over the statutes on the use of force; statements about whether a Taser is a deadly weapon; and details on the Taser fight between Brooks and the officers.