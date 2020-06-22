Rayshard Brooks Murder: Lawyers Over Allegations Of Former Dispute Prosecutor

Noah H. Pines and Bill Thomas, attorneys for Garrett Rolfe, said in a statement Monday that "while we wait for the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) to complete its investigation, there are certain allegations made by Paul Howard that are simply not supported by the facts ".

For example, the statement says Howard said Rolfe never told Brooks that he was under arrest for driving under the influence.

"However, it is clear from the video that Officer Rolfe said to Mr. Brooks," I think you've had too much to drive. Put your hands behind your back. "Clearly, this statement is enough to inform Mr. Brooks that you are under arrest, "the attorneys said.

