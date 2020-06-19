Rayshard Brooks: Officer charged with fatal shooting is transferred from jail

Rolfe was transferred from the Fulton County Jail to another facility in the Atlanta metropolitan area for security reasons, three police sources told CNN. He turned himself in on Thursday and is being held without bail.

Both officers had gone to the fast food restaurant to respond to a complaint that Brooks, 27, was parked and asleep in the access lane. A sobriety test failed, and when they tried to arrest him, he got into a fight with them and grabbed Brosnan's Taser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Video of the incident shows Brooks running as he appears to point the Taser in the direction of Rolfe, who shoots him twice in the back.

The lawyers for both men issued forceful statements defending the actions of their clients that night. In an interview with MSNBC, Brosnan said he has "full faith" in the criminal justice system.

"I think this is a tragic event and it is … a total tragedy that a man had to lose his life that night," he said. "On my first meeting with him, I felt he was friendly. He was respectful … He seemed like someone who potentially needed my help. He was really there to see what I could do for him, to make sure he was safe." "

Brosnan's lawyers criticized the rush for prosecuting his client, saying he briefly put his foot on Brooks' arm to make sure he didn't have access to a gun. They said he also performed CPR, put anticoagulant on Brooks' wounds, and applied compression bandages.

He has cooperated with all investigators and plans to meet with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation next week. But he is not going to answer the district attorney's questions while filing false charges against him, his lawyer Don Samuel said.

In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday night, the district attorney reiterated that he expects Brosnan to cooperate with prosecutors.

"I realize this young man is … receiving a lot of pressure from many groups and some of his colleagues," said Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. "My expectation is that when we move to the next level, I would expect it to deliver on what it has already promised."

Brosnan also faces two counts of violation of the oath of office. He was released on bail after turning himself in on Thursday.

Some officers refuse to leave the compound

If convicted of serious murder, Rolfe faces death. But Howard said he will not seek capital punishment.

He also faces five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violating his oath and one count of criminal property damage.

Prosecutors have said he kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground fighting for his life. But his lawyers have demanded to see a video of him doing that, not just the still photo posted by Howard.

"If there was a video of my client kicking Mr. Brooks, I would have seen it," attorney Lance LoRusso told Fox News. "(Howard) shows an alembic, and one leg is planted and the other is bent. It could be bent over to try to give him first aid. It could have been when he was trying to assess if he needed handcuffs."

Rolfe reacted after thinking he "heard a shot and saw a flash in front of him," and feared for his safety and that of the civilians around him, his lawyers said.

The Brooks family applauded the charges against the officers as a good first step, but said they do not guarantee a conviction.

"This is not the finish line. This is the starting point. Yes, we appreciate and congratulate the district attorney's office for accusing these officers appropriately, but that is only the first step," said attorney Justin. Miller. "As you know, that does not always result in convictions."

Since the charges, many officers in one of Atlanta's six police zones have failed to report to work, according to police officers who do not want to be named.

The department denied it, but a director of the police union backed CNN sources' accounts. In some cases, officers refused to leave their precincts unless a fellow police officer required support.