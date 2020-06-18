Rayshard Brooks reflected on the & # 39; error & # 39; that led to jail

Four months before an Atlanta police officer shot him dead, Rayshard Brooks reflected on a "mistake" that threw him behind bars and told an interviewer that "they treat you like an animal," according to a report.

The 27-year-old responded in February to an ad on Craigslist posted by Reconnect, a company that focuses on fighting incarceration and looking for people to share their stories, CNN reported.

In the 40-minute video, obtained by network political commentator Van Jones, Brooks discusses his legal tribulations and his time in the slammer.

"I feel like part of the system could, you know, look at us as individuals," he says.

“We have lives, you know, it was just a mistake we made, you know, and not just us, like we were animals. You know, lock us up, ”adds Brooks.

The young man explained that he was arrested for false imprisonment and financial fraud with credit cards, and said he made a guilty plea and was sentenced to one year in prison after his lawyer told him he could have faced up to a decade.

"I'm like," OMG. I have kids out here … so I'm trying to make the best possible choice to go back to society, "Brooks told the interviewer, adding that being locked up 23 hours a day" tangled "with his mind.

"Going through that process, it hardened me at one point, you know I like it, hey, you know, I have to have my guard on guard because the world is cruel, you know, it took me to see different things and, you know, in the You only know that system, it only makes you toughen up to a point, ”he said.

Brooks lamented the criminal justice system and the prison record that ruined his job prospects.

"You're going to fill out your application and come to this question, 'Have you ever been convicted of a crime or have you ever been arrested?' And, you know, you sit there like, 'Oh , OMG … I hope this doesn't stop me from getting this job, "he said.

"Then you finish the application and you have some employers coming back to you: 'Well, Mr. Brooks, unfortunately, we are unable to hire you due to the fact that you have been imprisoned or have been … arrested for this and that & # 39; ”, he added.

"Your heart just breaks. You put in so much energy, you have so much hope, you go out and try to provide, "Brooks continued.

"They are not financing us, you know, they are not saying:" Hey, we are going to give him a check … maybe some help to recover "… It's just a lot of pressure. You know, you know, have all of that on your shoulder and on your back … Some people just can't deal with it. You know some people say, you know, they're considering committing suicide. "

Brooks said that when he was released from prison, he suffered debts and had to pay court fees and restitution fees, in addition to supporting his wife and children.

He said that what he needed was a little help to succeed in society.

"I feel like it should be offered, you know, I mean, every individual who has gone through these things to be assigned to a certain person to help guide, you know, I mean that is parole but parole is not there with you every day, like a mentor or something, ”he said.

"They are not going to take you out to look for a job, you have to do these things on your own, you know, and I think it should be a way that you are assigned some kind of person as a mentor." , you know, keep the trail, stay in the direction you should be going … but now I'm out and I have to try to cope on my own. "

Despite his challenges, Brooks gave an optimistic note saying, "I'm trying, you know. I'm not the type of person who gives up. You know, and I will continue until I get to where I want to be."

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that former police officer Garrett Rolfe will be charged with serious murder and could face the death penalty for shooting Brooks in the back during a confrontation in front of a Wendy & # 39; s.

Rolfe will face 11 charges in all, including aggravated assault.

Devin Brosnan, the second officer involved in Brooks' death, will face three charges, including the aggravated assault for standing up against Brooks in the parking lot.