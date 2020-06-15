Rayshard Brooks shooting: Atlanta man's wife wants to jail officers after her initially peaceful encounter with police becomes fatal

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said. His death was declared homicide.

"Rayshard Brooks is everyone. Just like George is everyone. We are all people, we are all children of God," Brooks' wife, Tomika Miller, told CBS This Morning. "We should feel the pain of those who lost their lives because of the foolishness for the authority that was taken overboard."

She says she wants the officers involved in Brook's death to go to jail.

Police responded to a call Friday night about a man sleeping in a vehicle in Wendy's car and began talking to Brooks. Authorities say he failed a sobriety test and one of the officers tried to arrest him, sparking a fight between Brooks and two police officers, according to images from the incident. A video shows Brooks took an officer's Taser during the fight and then pointed it at one of the officers while on the run. That officer then shot Brooks three times, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead in a hospital shortly thereafter, authorities said.

Family attorneys and the district attorney say the encounter between the man and the officers should not have been fatal. For more than 20 minutes, Brooks answered questions calmly and complied with officers' requests before they attempted to arrest him.

"It is very difficult when you watch (the video), when you see Mr. Brooks' behavior, to imagine that soon after, it ends with his death," Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Sunday.

Brooks leaves three young daughters and a teenage stepson.

Unwarranted use of force, says mayor

Brooks died of organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner's office.

The day after his death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned. Garrett Rolfe, the officer who killed Brooks, was fired and a second officer involved in the murder, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty.

Howard said possible charges against Rolfe could include murder, felony or voluntary manslaughter.

"What we are trying to determine is, at that time, whether or not officers felt that their lives were in danger," Howard said.

"Specifically, Officer Rolfe, whether or not he felt that Mr. Brooks, at the time was presenting imminent death injury or serious physical injury. Or the alternative is whether or not he shot simply to capture him or some other reason, Howard said. "If that shot was fired for any reason other than saving that officer's life or avoiding injury to him or others, then that shot is not justified by law."

City Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she did not believe the murder was a justified use of force. He said viewing the camera footage of the body of the shooting, he did not find the initial confrontational interaction.

"Even knowing the ending, watching the video you just played, let it go, let it go, let me call someone to pick it up," he said Sunday during a CNN town hall.

She called Brooks "a guy you were rooting for."

& # 39; The drop that filled the glass & # 39;

Over the weekend, protesters in Atlanta mourned the latest victim who was killed by police. The freshly painted signs demanding justice for Brooks were added to the signs demanding justice for Floyd, as well as other black victims of police brutality.

"I am angry because I am an African American woman, I have lived this experience, my family has lived this experience, I am a little happier that people now understand and see what people have been saying for a long time," said one protester. to WSB, affiliate of CNN.

"I think this incident, and everyone who led to it, piled on top of each other, and it was the drop that filled the glass," he said.

Late on Saturday night, the Wendy & # 39; s where Brooks was shot and killed was quickly engulfed in flames after he was set on fire during protests Firefighters took over an hour to reach the building, as it was surrounded by crowds.

Police now say they are searching for the people responsible for the fire and are offering $ 10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

What the recently released video shows

Police, store, and witness videos help rebuild Brooks' last moments alive.

Brosnan was using a body camera when he first arrived on the scene, since Brooks was apparently asleep in his vehicle in Wendy's driving lane. Brooks seemed disoriented, but after a brief conversation he moved the vehicle to a parking spot.

Rolfe arrived shortly after, questioned Brooks, and began a field sobriety test. Brooks asks, "What should I do, sir?" Soon after, the officer uses a breathalyzer test and Brooks continues explaining that he had been drinking and that it was his daughter's birthday.

Family attorneys said Brooks spent much of Friday with her 8-year-old daughter to celebrate her birthday. He took her to have her nails done and the two shared a meal together. They had planned to go skating on Saturday.

Rolfe says to Brooks, "I think you've had too much to drink," and tries to arrest him, but Brooks resists.

Three separate videos captured different parts of the coming moments: a fight between the three men and Brooks running away with a Taser.

As Brooks ran, he turned around and seemed to point the Taser at Rolfe, who draws and shoots his gun.

"What happened at that time when (Brooks) resisted does not allow a police officer to become a judge, jury and executioner," L. Chris Stewart, the attorney representing the Brooks family, said Sunday. "We watch videos all the time where it is a Caucasian individual or a person of a different race who resists and lives. We have seen videos of a person who does a mass shooting and lives."

"There was absolutely no reason for him to die because he resisted and ran away, "Stewart said.