Rayshard Brooks shooting may have been warranted

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani argued that the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks is different from the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, and said the video of the encounter outside a fast-food restaurant in Atlanta can "justify this use of force." "

"Whatever the Atlanta shooting is, it's not the case with George Floyd," Giuliani wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning. "This video appears to present circumstances that may justify this use of force."

"The only responsible position is to suspend the trial until a full investigation is carried out," he added.

Brooks, 27, was shot by an Atlanta police officer on Friday night after he failed a sobriety test and fought with officers as they tried to stop him, according to a video released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Brooks grabbed one of the officer's Tasers as they struggled in the parking lot in front of a Wendy's and fled.

Officers chased Brooks, who at one point turned and appeared to fire the Taser.

At that time, an officer shot Brooks three times, the video shows.

The incident sparked widespread riots in Atlanta, which is already on the brink of Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25.

The protests set Wendy & # 39; s on fire and blocked the roads in protests that started until Sunday morning.

Giuliani, one of President Trump's personal attorneys, also called for protests for setting fire to the joint fast food.

"Rayshard Brooks: Protesters set Wendy's fire as the police officer is fired! Https: //gu.com/p/e45ph/stw#img-1 …. This is not a peaceful protest. THIS IS ARSON! DETENTIONS? ”He said.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday.

One of the officers, Garrett Rolfe, was fired and the other, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative leave.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Brooks should not have been shot.

"While there may be debate over whether this was an appropriate use of lethal force, I firmly believe that there is a clear distinction between what it can do and what it should do," Bottoms said at a news conference on Saturday. "I don't think this was a justified use of lethal force."

Floyd was killed after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes after he was arrested on suspicion of trying to pass a forged $ 20 bill.

Floyd was handcuffed and unarmed.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder charges. Three other officers who participated in Floyd's arrest have been accused of aiding and abetting.

All four officers have been fired.