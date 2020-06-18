Rayshard Brooks spoke about life after incarceration in an interview before his death.

Those were the words of Rayshard Brooks, 27, who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer this month. Brooks spoke those words in February, just a few months before his death, during an interview he gave to a company called Reconnect, which is focused on fighting incarceration.

The company had posted an ad on Craigslist, looking for people to share their stories on how to navigate the criminal justice system, and Brooks answered the call.

CNN obtained the 40-minute interview with the help of CNN political commentator Van Jones, who said he was trusted by a colleague in the criminal justice field.

In the video, it is clear that Brooks is seeking redemption and a better life.

Reflect on life behind bars and openly talk about the struggles he faced after making the "mistake" that put him there.

"I feel like part of the system could, you know, look at us as individuals. We have lives, you know, it was just a mistake we made, you know, and not just us, like we were animals. You know how to lock ourselves up."

Brooks told the interviewer that he was arrested for false imprisonment and financial fraud with credit cards. He said his public defender told him he could get 10 years, for which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison.

"I'm like 'OMG, I have children here' … so I'm trying to make the best possible choice to return to society," he said.

Brooks described being locked up 23 hours a day and told him when to wake up and where to go. He said he "messed with" his mental state.

"Going through that process, it hardened me at one point, you know I like it, hey, you know, I have to keep my guard up because the world is cruel, you know, it took me to see different things and, you know, in the You only know that system, it only makes you toughen up to a point, "he recalled.

Brooks was critical of the criminal justice system, suggesting that he did nothing to help him get out from under the rock of a prison registry. He said he tried to find a job, but his record reached him almost every step.

He said, "You're going to fill out your application and come to this question, 'Have you ever been convicted of a crime or have you ever been arrested?' And, you know, you sit there like, ' 39; oh my gosh … & # 39; I hope this doesn't stop me from getting this job & # 39; … Then you finish the application and have some employers coming back to you: "Well, Mister Brooks, unfortunately, we cannot hire him because of the fact that he was imprisoned or was … arrested for this and that. "

Your reaction? "Your heart just breaks," he said. "You put so much energy, you have so much hope, you go out and try to provide."

Brooks added: "They are not funding us, you know, they are not saying 'hey, let's give him a check … maybe some help to get him back' … It's just a lot of pressure. You know with, you know, having all of that on your shoulder and on your back … Some people just can't deal with it. You know that some people say, you know, that they're considering committing suicide. "

Brooks said he was in debt when he got out. He had to pay court fees and restitution fees, in addition to supporting his wife and children. What he needed most was help from the same system that locked him up.

"I feel like it should be offered, you know, certainly, I mean, every individual who has been through these things should be assigned to a certain person to help guide, you know, I mean that is parole but parole is not there with you every day, as a mentor or something like that, "he said. Brooks added: "They are not going to take you out to look for a job, you have to do these things on your own, you know, and I think it should be a way that you are assigned some kind of person as a mentor so that, you know, you keep your trail, they keep you in the direction you should be going … but now I'm out and I have to try to cope on my own. "

Perhaps Brooks' most chilling words in the video were these, spoken when he still had a hope for a better life: "I'm trying, you know, I'm not the type of person to give up. You know, and I'm going to keep going until I get to where I want to be. "