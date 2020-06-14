Rayshard Brooks spoke to Atlanta police before fatally shooting

Atlanta police shooting victim Rayshard Brooks was having a friendly conversation with police officers about his daughter's birthday a few seconds before he was shot to death while trying to escape arrest, new camera footage shows. of the body.

Brooks, 27, whispered his words as he spoke to Chief Officer Garrett Rolfe and his colleague, Devin Brosnan, outside a Wendy's restaurant on Friday night, one later set on fire in protests over the deadly arrest. Police.

"I just had a few drinks, that's … It was my daughter's birthday," Brooks told Rolfe, adding that he had "intended to have a good time."

"I can walk home. I just don't want to violate anything, "he told them in a calm and friendly exchange, hoping to avoid an arrest for drunk driving." I don't want to refuse anything, "he insisted.

The interaction only changed when officers went to handcuff Brooks, who immediately fought and tried to flee, the video makes clear.

Drop the Taser! Stop fighting! officers yelled at Brooks, who was seen in other images that appeared to fire the Taser while trying to flee.

Then a series of shots rang out, with a brief pause before onlookers voiced outrage at the deadly shooting of a black man by white police officers.

"Assassin! what the hell! a man could be heard shouting amid screams and unintelligible screams.

Are you shooting at him? That's totally unnecessary, "someone yelled at the officers, while another man said," Man, that's in bad shape. "

Rolfe, a seven-year-old force veteran, was fired and Brosnan, who joined in September 2018, was placed on administrative leave, authorities confirmed Saturday night.

He followed calls from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who had insisted that the shooting was not a "justified use of lethal force."

The officers' chief, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, also resigned over the fatal incident, citing "a deep and abiding love for this city and this department."

Atlanta Police Union representative Ken Allen told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) that the rank and file were "devastated" by Rolfe's shooting and demoralized for losing Shields' leadership.

"I certainly wouldn't be proactive if I were an officer now," he told AJC.

He called Rolfe, who recently received nine hours of training in the use of force, as an "exceptional officer" who followed the proper procedure in handling the attempted Brooks arrest.

The murder sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta, where protests following the George Floyd police murder of May 25 in Minneapolis had been greatly reduced.

The Wendy & # 39; s restaurant outside of which Brooks was fatally shot was burned down Saturday night. Other protesters marched onto Interstate-75, stopping traffic, before police used patrols to stop them.

