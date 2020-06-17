Rayshard Brooks: The decision to indict the Atlanta Police Officer will come today

The decision on possible charges for Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, and Officer Devin Brosnan, who was also on the scene, comes just five days after Brooks was killed in Wendy's parking lot in Atlanta, Georgia.

The incident began when police responded to a report of a man sleeping in his car in the driveway of the fast food restaurant. After quietly chatting with officers and failing a breathalyzer test, Brooks resisted arrest when officers moved to handcuff him on suspicion of drunk driving.

Video footage shows the three fighting on the ground before Brooks grabs an officer's Taser pistol and begins to flee. As officers chase him, Brooks points the Taser over his shoulder at Rolfe, who then shoots him multiple times, the surveillance video shows. Brooks was hit twice in the back and died at a nearby hospital.

The police murder came amid protests across the country calling for an end to racism and police violence against blacks. Rolfe has already been fired, Brosnan has been put into administrative service, and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has resigned.

Brooks' relatives, who are preparing for the 27-year-old father's funeral, say the two officers should have chased him down while fleeing rather than shooting him. He leaves three daughters, ages 1, 2, and 8, and a stepson of 13 years.

But some police leaders say the shooting was justified and protected by Georgia law, which allows a person to use deadly force "only if he or she reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself. himself or a third person. "

Howard told CNN earlier this week that possible charges could include murder, felony, or voluntary manslaughter.

"Specifically, (the question is whether) Officer Rolfe, whether or not he felt that Mr. Brooks, at the time, was presenting imminent death injury or serious physical injury. Or the alternative is whether or not he shot simply to capture him. or some other reason, "said Howard.

"If that shot was fired for any reason other than saving that officer's life or avoiding injury to him or others, then that shot is not justified by law."

Legally justified or criminal?

Steven Gaynor, president of the Cobb County Fraternal Police Order, defended the shooting saying Brooks posed a threat and had assaulted officers while arresting him.

"(Georgia law) specifically grants (the officer) the right based on aggravated assaults and the threat (Brooks) represents to the public and to the officers there," Gaynor said. "He specifically gives them the right to shoot him by law. (Brooks) decided to do those actions. He decided to do what he did."

More than 150 miles away from Atlanta, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams also called the officers' actions "completely justified."

"There is nothing malicious or sadistic about the way these officers behaved," he said. "It is very unfortunate that the leaders of law enforcement in the state of Georgia have not come out and joined in this case. I think it is political and meaningless."

However, some city officials and police experts have said the incident did not have to escalate to a fatal shooting.

CNN police analyst Charles Ramsey said officers knew Brooks did not have a gun, they slapped him earlier in their encounter, and that they could have continued to pursue him and ask for reinforcements.

"You have the car. You have applied for his driver's license. You know who it is. So even if you don't get it now, you can get it later," Ramsey said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms described the murder as a "murder" on Monday. That description is one step beyond his initial criticism last weekend in which he said this was not a justified shooting.

"While there may be debate over whether this was an appropriate use of lethal force, I firmly believe that there is a distinction between what it can do and what it should do," Bottoms said.

Part of the debate is based on the dangerousness of the Taser that he took from one of the officers. The Taser is designed to be less deadly than a firearm, but it can be fatal in some circumstances.

Just two weeks ago, for example, Howard accused several Atlanta police officers of aggravated assault after they allegedly used a Taser, referred to in the arrest warrant as "a deadly weapon," against two college students.

"The training we've had for over 20 years tells us if they take your stick or your Taser, now it becomes one more step that you must use deadly force," Gaynor said. "Because they can be used against you to incapacitate you and then take your weapon."

The officer had previous complaints

Rolfe, the officer who shot and killed Brooks, had several citizen complaints on his disciplinary record, all with notes that no action was taken, according to records released by the Atlanta Police Department.

He was also the subject of a 2016 use of force complaint that resulted in a written reprimand in 2017, according to records.

Rolfe was hired in 2013. Brosnan was hired in 2018.

CNN has reached out to the department for more information on the records and has also reached out to the Atlanta Police Foundation. Rolfe and Brosnan have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

The Brooks family is preparing to bury the father of four children.

"They're planning a funeral. So anyone who's been through that with a loved one understands how difficult it is," said family attorney L. Chris Stewart.

"When you really have to go choose the outfit that your father, husband or brother will wear in a coffin."

Brooks' wife previously said that she wants both officers involved in the murder to go to jail.

"I want them to deal with the same thing as if it was my husband who killed someone else. If it was my husband who shot them, he would be in jail. He would be sentenced to life in prison. They must be locked up," Miller previously told " CBS This Morning. "