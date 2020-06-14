Rayshard Brooks was killed the day before he planned to celebrate his daughter's birthday.

Brooks, 27, has three daughters, ages 1, 2 and 8, according to the attorneys. He also has a 13-year-old stepson, they said.

Her oldest daughter was having her birthday party on Saturday, Brooks family attorney Justin Miller said at a news conference on Saturday.

"They had a birthday party for her … with cupcakes, "said Miller." While we were sitting there talking to his mother about why her father won't come home. "

The day before, the young woman had enjoyed other celebrations with her father. Brooks took her to get her nails done, Miller said, and then they went to eat together.

The two also spent time in a game room on Friday, family attorney L. Chris Stewart said.

"We sat down with (Brooks' children) today and saw them play, laugh and not realize the facts that their father was shot on camera," Stewart said at the press conference.

"A scene that we keep repeating how We saw Gianna Floyd play in Houston, oblivious to the fact that her father was knelt and killed. How many more examples will there be? "

& # 39; Brothers and sisters who love him more than life & # 39;

Stewart says Brooks worked in "a tortilla spot" and was well-liked by the family.

"Today we have more family members in that house than I could count," said the lawyer. "Lots of brothers and sisters who love him more than life."

One of Brooks' older cousins, Decatur Redd, spoke to reporters on Saturday and said he never expected to have a similar situation on terrain so close to his home.

"I don't know how to do this because I never knew I was going to have to do this," Redd said visibly distressed to the crowd.

Redd said he has seen videos of the Friday night shooting that have been circulating in Social media. It was the worst he could wake up to, knowing that the entire Brooks family saw those same moments.

"We have been seeing this happen for so many years, with young black people across the country dying in vain, I just don't want that to continue and continue to happen like this," Redd said.

"I didn't think it would hit here, man. I thought this city was better than that. They have to respond. Someone has to say something," said Redd, "We need to at least know that the city is with us."

What happened outside of an Atlanta Wendy & # 39; s

Officers responded to a call Friday night about a man sleeping in a vehicle at Wendy & # 39; s entrance, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. When officers arrived, they gave Brooks a sobriety test, which he failed. The agency said Brooks resisted arrest and fought for an officer's Taser, which he seized.

CNN obtained two videos that seemed to show the man's last moments.

In a surveillance video released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brooks is seen on the run from officers and appears to point an electric pistol before he is shot.

A second video, filmed by an eyewitness, shows two officers fighting with Brooks. He breaks free and begins to run with what appears to be an electric pistol in his right hand. It appears that one of the officers fires his stun gun at Brooks three times while on the run. Three shots are heard out of frame shortly after.

The GBI said Brooks was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.