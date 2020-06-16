Rayshard Brooks' widow: "Do you feel what they took?"





"Do you feel what they took away?" Tomika Miller asked tearfully in an interview with CNN. "If they had a chance to do it again, would they do it the same way or would they do it totally differently?"

Brooks, 27, was shot to death by an officer Friday night at a fast-food restaurant after fighting with police trying to handcuff him, he grabbed one of his Tasers and ran. Brooks was suspected of driving under the influence.

Still, Miller said she is not angry at the way the officers treated her husband, including the time it took to attend to him after he was shot, because "God will take care of that."

"I know my husband would never want me to be mad at them or have that in my heart," she said. "He was a very forgiving person."

"I know my husband would never want me to be mad at them or have that in my heart," she said. "He was a very forgiving person."

Miller said she has not seen any video of her husband's death, and that she will not turn on the television or radio, saying she will not watch the video until "my husband rests, or maybe a year from now." Brooks was shot twice in the back, according to an autopsy report. Garrett Rolfe, the officer who killed Brooks, was fired Saturday, and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN Sunday that a decision on the charges against the officer will be made "sometime around Wednesday." "(Brooks) did not appear to pose any threat to anyone. The fact that it escalates to his death seems irrational," Howard said. There are three charges under consideration, according to the DA: murder, felony, and willful manslaughter.

Miller said she last saw her husband at 4 p.m. Friday. The family had gone bowling and "had a blast" that day, he told CNN. Miller said she was tired and went home to relax. When they knocked on his door later, he assumed it was Brooks, but that he was an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miller thought the agent might have the wrong door, he said. She wasn't thinking, she said, that they were about to ask her to identify him. The agent asked him to show him a photo. "I knew he was my husband and would never see him again," said Miller. "I wish I could apologize for not being with him. I feel so guilty," Millier said, crying. "I know he wanted me to stay with him. He was so tired that day."

Miller had to tell the children that their father would not come home. She told them "he is in a better place," trying to keep it positive and keep tears to herself. Miller painted an image of a loving father who couldn't deny his children anything, especially the three girls. "They caught it around their fingers," he said. "There's nothing they can't have … even when I'm saying, hey, stop, don't give them that, they don't need that." Her son, a teenager, has closed since his father's death. "It is numb," he said. "He is not ready to talk about it." "I don't think he thinks it could have happened to someone that close," which is not just on television, Miller said. The couple's relationship, he said, was a "friendship that no one could break." Brooks was a happy person and "always kept my spirits up," she said, adding that "it pushed me to be better" and "to become the woman I am today."

Miller said she is grateful for the protests, but asked participants to remain peaceful. Destroying things is not going to help and that just "makes us look wild," he said. The Wendy & # 39; s where the shooting occurred was set on fire Saturday night, and protesters marched onto a nearby interstate highway and closed it. There needs to be more community dialogue between the people and the police officers who swore to protect them, Miller said. She wants change through communication, not aggression. "When you protest and you do it out of love, strength and good courage, it works," he said. "Works." Brooks, she said, was slaughtered so that people see that black lives matter. "I hate that it was my husband who sacrificed his life," said Miller, "but we have to defend our people."

