Rayshard Brooks' widow responds to charges against Atlanta officials, says trial has "hurt a lot"

The widow and attorneys for Rayshard Brooks' family made an emotional appeal for convictions on Wednesday after county prosecutors announced a series of charges against Atlanta police officers involved in her husband's fatal shooting.

"How do you do justice for a girl who, every day on her birthday, will remember that when she finds out that her father died?" said Justin Miller, one of the family's attorneys.

Tomika Miller, Brooks' widow, said tearfully that knowing about her husband's fate "hurt a lot."

RAYSHARD BROOKS KILLING: FORMER ATLANTA GARRETT ROLFE OFFICER LOADED WITH MURDER, COULD FACE DEATH PENALTY

"I felt everything he felt hearing what happened," he said.

Justin Miller said the charges are "step one" and that step two would be "convictions on all charges."

Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who was fired after Brooks, 27, was shot dead last week, now faces 11 charges, including a serious murder, which could lead to the death penalty, the prosecutor County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. announced Wednesday.

A second officer, Devin Brosnan, faces three charges, including aggravated assault. It has been reassigned.

Brooks was shot to death outside a Wendy's restaurant where he had apparently fallen asleep in his car in the driveway. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test, and was eventually seen fighting with officers and running with one of his Tasers before the shooting.

Brosnan's attorneys said he suffered a concussion when Brooks threw him to the ground during the fight.

Rolfe chased and shot him when, according to his attorneys, he feared for his safety and the safety of the many onlookers when Brooks turned and unloaded the stolen Brosnan Taser at his address.

Investigators said they reviewed eight different videos of the incident and spoke to at least 10 witnesses before announcing the charges.