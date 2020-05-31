Razer Unveils Blade Pro 17 and Gigantus V2 Gaming Mouse Pad – Newsdio

Razer is known for making computers and gaming accessories. They have recently revealed a couple of new products that I want to talk about. First, the company revealed the new Razer Blade Pro 17, which is a 17 ”laptop with NVIDIA SUPER graphics and an Intel Core i7 processor for a very powerful machine. Honestly, my opinion is that if you get a 17 "laptop, you might as well get a desktop computer, but if you don't agree, it may be a good option for you.

There are three models for the Razer Blade Pro 17. All models feature a 2.3GHz 8-core Intel i7-10875H that can be powered up to 5.1GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM (upgradeable to 64GB), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 720p HD webcam. The base model features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20170 Max-Q and a 300Hz 1080p FHD display that runs at 300 nits of brightness. You'll also get a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD that can be upgraded to 2TB, as well as an optional open slot to support up to 2TB PCIe and SATA SSDS. All this for $ 2599.99. For $ 600 more, you can get the same but with the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. Finally, starting at $ 3799.99 you can get all of the above, but with a 120Hz 3840×2160 display that runs at 400 nits of brightness and the SSD starts at 1TB.