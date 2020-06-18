RBC Heritage: Which golfer has the most wins?

RBC Heritage has been held annually at Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C., since 1969, but has had several name changes over the course of a few decades.

The RBC Heritage has been known as Heritage Golf Classic (1969-1970), Sea Pines Heritage Classic (1971-1976, 1979), Heritage Classic (1977-1978), Sea Pines Heritage (1980-1986), MCI Heritage Golf Classic ( 1987-1994), MCI Classic (1995-2000), WorldCom Classic – The Heritage of Golf (2001-2002), MCI Heritage (2003-2005), Verizon Heritage (2006-2010) and The Heritage (2011).

The event is one of the best minor tournaments on the PGA Tour. He was also one of the first to return when the Tour changed its schedule due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the golfers who have had great success at RBC Heritage.

DAVIS LOVE III: 5 WINS

Davis Love III has the most RBC Heritage wins. His first victory was in 1987 when he beat Steve Jones with just one hit. He would earn four times as much after that with his most recent victory in 2003, when he defeated Woody Austin in a playoff.

HALE IRWIN: 3 EARNINGS

Hale Irwin is two wins from Love in the event. He won the RBC Heritage tree times during his career. He won in 1971, defeating Bob Lunn in one fell swoop and also picking up his first victory on the PGA Tour.

He then won two years later with a course record of 12 under par. He beat Jerry Heard and Grier Jones by five shots. Irwin did not win again in the event until 1994, when he finished 18th under par. He defeated Greg Norman by two punches.

TOM WATSON: 2 WINS

Tom Watson is among the golfers who have won the RBC Heritage twice.

Watson earned his first victory in 1979, defeating Ed Sneed in what was then called the Sea Pines Heritage Classic. Three years later, he shot 4 under par and defeated Frank Conner in a playoff.

PAYNE STEWART: 2 WINS

Payne Stewart has won twice in the South Carolina course. He won twice in a row, which only Love and Boo Weekley have done.

Stewart won the MCI Heritage Golf Classic in 1989 with a five-stroke lead over Kenny Perry. Finished 16 under par. The following year, he won in a three-way playoff against Steve Jones and Larry Mize.

STEWART TAPE: 2 EARNINGS

Stewart Cink won the event twice, once in 2000 and the other in 2004.

Cink shot 14 under par and defeated Tom Lehman by two shots for his first victory. In 2004, Cink needed a playoff to beat Ted Purdy.

Other golfers with two wins: Johnny Miller, Hubert Green, Fuzzy Zoeller, Boo Weekley, and Jim Furyk.