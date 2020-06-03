RDR2’s Man-Made Mutant Is Red Dead Redemption’s Grossest Secret

Rockstar games Red Dead Redemption 2 It has many shocking and violent moments, but not many, which makes players want to throw up. However, for gamers who really want to feel their stomachs churn RDR2 The man-made mutant is a side quest they definitely don't want to miss.

While playing as Arthur Morgan, players have the option to complete story missions or go out on their own and explore the game's huge open world. There are countless things to do in Red Dead Redemption 2 It can keep players busy for days like hunting, fishing, and searching for buried treasure. However, many of the more exciting side quests are difficult to discover, and some players may think they have seen it all before.

Considering how difficult this artificial mutant can be to find in Red Dead Redemption 2It is not surprising to hear that many players have yet to unlock this side quest. But given its shock value and overall rudeness, this is one RDR2 mission to be completed as soon as possible.

How to find the mutant in RDR2

Find Red Dead Redemption 2 & # 39; s Mutant man-made, players can lift their map and get closer to the state of New Hanover. Directly west of the Van Horn Trading Post and near the water's edge is a dilapidated house that looks, at least from the outside, as if it has been completely abandoned.

At first, players can't seem to access the building, however Rockstar games are known for their hidden secrets and hard-to-reach locations, and this is no different. According to IGN, pLayers must be tilted to reach the second story window, which is above the porch. Use the open window to enter the abandoned house, which players will quickly discover is not so empty.

RDR2 Artificial Mutant Explained

As soon as Arthur Morgan enters the room, a deformed body is seen on the opposite wall, which is tied up and has clearly been tortured. The creature appears to have multiple body parts that have been joined from various animals, and includes everything from a pig's face to bird wings and ram's horns.

Arthur will find a letter with the title "Experimental notes". The letter says: "The creature is ready. The pieces are currently on ice, prepared for surgery. Any of these days…" It is implicit that the mutant creature in Red Dead Redemption 2 it is the product of a scientific experiment that went wrong in what appears to be a Frankenstein-like tragedy. Arthur will describe the discovery in his journal, and will be marked as one of many points of interest that can be discovered throughout the game.

The man-made mutant is arguably one of the grossest things to discover in Red Dead Redemption 2, so players need to make sure they have a strong stomach before trying to find this medical abomination.

