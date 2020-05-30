RE: Anime Releases Trailer for Amazing ONE PUNCH MAN Video – Newsdio

The people of RE: Anime have a new trailer for a new live action video adaptation and they look sick! The video shows the practice fight between Saitama and Genos in the first season of One punch man. The costumes look great, and the RE: Anime team has really delivered some amazing things in the past, so I can't wait. Unfortunately, we don't know when to expect the full fight to be available, but we do know it is "Coming Soon".

The cast includes Alfred Hsing like Saitama, Yoshi Sudarso (Power Rangers Dino Charge) as Genos with Elliot C. Rosen leader.