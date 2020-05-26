Read an excerpt from the Star Wars prequel centered on Padmé and her maidens

The next prequel novel Star Wars The Queen's Danger It is for anyone who has ever wondered about the inner workings of Padmé Amidala's maids, and how the young queen managed to fool the entire Naboo political circle.

Written by E.K. Johnston who wrote Queen's Shadow, a prequel to Padmé's transition to senator, The Queen's Danger she follows the young royalty as she becomes Queen Amidala and forms her inner retinue of chosen maidens (some played by Keira Knightley, Sofia Coppola, and Rose Byrne in the prequels). It is an origin story not only for the Queen of Naboo, but for her most trusted confidants, which takes place before and during the Ghost menace. As the girls work to create a tight system of decoys, bodyguards, and assistants, they must also face mounting intergalactic tensions and major threats to Naboo.

Johnston spoke to Polygon about developing Padmé's closest friends, getting closer to the Star Wars canon, and coming from a fanfiction setting.

The Queen's Danger arrives in stores on June 2. Check out the interview and excerpt below:

(Ed. Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity).

Image: Lucasfilm LTD

What was it like to create origin stories for each maiden? How did you find out who had what strengths?

E.K. Johnston That was fun. It was something the fandom, of which I am a part, has been doing since 1999, right? It was a lot of fun, and also challenging because I didn't want to copy anyone, even by accident, to analyze who it was going to be. I started very basic. I wrote everyone's name. I wrote what I needed, what history needed to be its main function. Sabé was going to be planning, Rabé was going to be intelligence, and Saché was going to be observation and all that sort of thing. I built the characters around those traits to give them a role, and then developed beyond that.

Padme and the maids have to navigate through tense political situations, but there are also moments of adolescent inactivity. Why was it important to juxtapose the two together?

It adds to the relatability of the characters. One of the reasons I love writing NOW is that teenagers, or at least I did it and my friends did it, and I guess other people did it too, they have these huge problems like "What about college?" "The rain forests are on fire!" And all those kinds of things. They have these huge problems, but they always have really personal problems, and the stakes feel just as high. So while your friendship and relationship issues aren't that important to the global economy, they are to you. I love that juxtaposition of these personal issues, which are tremendously important, and also the Trade Federation, and playing them side by side. I think it makes them identifiable. I think it helps to do human. And honestly, it's fun.

Was there an existing and popular Star Wars character that was difficult to write? Was there one that came more naturally?

The most difficult was probably Darth Maul just because I'm so used to seeing him as the great version of himself that turns into the Clone Wars. So it was a challenge to go back to the Phantom Menace and write it as a little more content, as if he hadn't been betrayed yet, this character almost wild and cruel, not this great planner and the executor of all this. great schemes, because that's so much more fun! I had to be like No, no, wait, Darth Maul is not there yet. That was a bit of a challenge.

It is always very difficult for me to write Panaka because you know what is coming in terms of its history, so everything it does becomes tragic.

And I wrote the first scene with Shmi towards the beginning of the book, and we weren't sure if I was going to keep it, if we were going to keep the alternative point of view, so I started dramatizing them to write them. in talks with Padmé. So the same thing happens with the characters, but Padmé is present. The first one I did that for was the Shmi scene. It happens later in the book, so it's the second scene from Shmi, and I wrote it down and then said, Well now I only have two Shmi scenes and I like both. But she was so much fun. I like to get into his character. There is so much tragedy involved, but she is so hopeful, so positive, and so good, and I really love writing that character.

There is a great stretch of The Queen's Danger that takes place during the Phantom Menace events. How do you pick and choose which scenes and characters to focus on?

That was based on who was at any given point. I skipped many Padmé scenes in the movie because we've already seen those things. I wanted to make scenes that are just off-camera or scenes where we got to the end or (one scene) from the point of view of a different character. Often times, it was the decentralized version of what was happening. Then when we got to the Battle of Naboo, I just had this gigantic image in my mind of who was in every moment and I was moving all the characters to make sure the story could still happen.

Was it intimidating to approach?

I do not think so. I come from a fanfiction background. I learned to write (by) basically writing different scenes and writing my own extensions and whatnot. For me, it was like coming home. It was fun. There were definitely challenges because you don't want to be too forgiving. You don't want to rewrite scenes that are already there just because you can. But it was a lot like a homecoming for me because of my fandom background.

Does it feel surreal to be writing officially approved fanfiction?

Totally! With Ahsoka, my first Star Wars book, was really contained like, Oh no, I can't do this, I can't do this, I can't do this, it has to be very professional. But there were a couple of things that screeched down the sides and said, they are going to cut, and then they did not. Since then I've been like, you know, if I go too far, they'll tell me. If I'm doing something I'm not supposed to do, they'll tell me. It's really a great kind of collaboration because it still allows me to have fun. I don't hold back like I did the first time. It has been nice every time to approach history and be like OK, I trust my team, let's do thiswhich is wonderful as a writer

Outside of the maidens, do you have a favorite?

I will always love Sabé, she is the closest and loved for many reasons. But in this book when we were writing Rabé's background and she became our swindler / swindler and that catapulted her to the top. She became very funny right away because everything she does has this black undertone. As if he could sneak around a room and then all the paintings are gone. It was definitely something he didn't expect with his character, but it was definitely a fun time.

And now read this exclusive excerpt from chapter six of The Queen's Danger:

Photo: Keith Hamshere / Lucasfilm Ltd.

There were five in all, including Tsabin, who was already behind the throne. Panaka gifted them to the Queen with minimal budding at the end of the second week of her reign. Each bowed politely as he passed them, and Amidala recognized them with an identical nod. His face was painted for the entire court, and his elaborate headdress extended from his head in both directions. It was carefully impersonal, a mystery in bulky green. Panaka was pretty sure she hadn't actually moved in several hours, but there was no indication that her attention was diminishing.

It had been a long day with regional representatives: a labor shortage was projected for this year's grain harvest, and the debate was divided over whether to bring foreigners to help with work or simply buy food from the planet and Letting the grain become the fertilizer for the next season, and everyone was eager to finish. Still, Amidala sat with her back straight on her throne and looked each girl in the face when Panaka introduced them.

"Rabene Tonsort, talented artist and actress". Rabene's placid expression indicated that Panaka had left much of her biography. “Eirtama Ballory, scientist and engineer; Suyan Higin, seamstress and maker; and Sashah Adova …

Panaka stopped when Sashah leaned in, unable to quantify why exactly he thought the twelve-year-old girl was qualified for this, even though there was no doubt in his mind that he did. Amidala caught her pause and risked half a smile, more emotion than she used to show in public.

"Thank you, Captain," he said, as if the introductions had been completed without incident. "You've done a remarkable job in a short time to find such great candidates."

"It is my privilege," Panaka said, bowing.

"We will go up to the suite and talk more," Amidala continued, now speaking directly to the girls. "There are some things that we need to discuss."

Panaka clenched her teeth. Amidala had been exceptionally adamant about not allowing the guards to enter the suite without very good reason, and she had a feeling she would exclude him from the deliberately looming conversation.

The queen got up and went up the stairs. The girls followed her to their rooms, and Tsabin closed the door, doing her best not to smile at Panaka's expression. In the living room, Amidala indicated that everyone should sit, and then she sat in a chair by the fireplace and took off her helmet. Tsabin was standing next to her before she finished breaking free of all the pins, and accepted the transfer with no problem.

"Just put it on the table for now," said Amidala. Tsabin did so and sat down again. Padmé took a moment to shake her hair and look at the girls Panaka had chosen. They were all physically similar to her except Eirtama, who was blonde, and they all seemed politely interested. Even Sashah was not intimidated by the department. Padmé was impressed.

"My name is Padmé," he said, by way of introduction. She wanted them to understand it. "I imagine that Captain Panaka has explained the dangerous aspects of this position well enough, but I expect something else besides the bodyguards."

"It is not an addition," said Sashah. She had a dreamy voice. "It is an expansion."

"Indeed," said Padmé. "But it is also a collaboration. Panaka selected each one of you because you have talents that I do

not. I want to take that beginning and become even stronger. "

"Not just six parts," said Suyan. "You want us to get the skills of others."

"He hired me to teach you how to cheat," said Rabene. He spoke so frankly that Padmé suspected he was keeping secrets. That was fine for now, at least. Padmé had many secrets of her own. "Apparently he doesn't think you're so misleading on your own, but I'm starting to think that he's underestimated you."

Padmé smiled demurely. This was going better than I expected. Leaving the team in the hands of Panaka had run the risk of him choosing girls who were talented and loyal, but not compatible with his particular style and goals. Somehow both the captain and the Queen had gotten what they wanted: a group of maidens who, hopefully, could become a unit to reckon with. Assuming, of course, that their personalities were consistent. There was a difference between ambition and commitment, and wanting to serve was not the same as being part of the whole.

"Padmé and I have already started training in combat together," said Tsabin. "And I've been teaching him breathing exercises, which help control physical reactions."

Eirtama leaned forward and picked up the helmet. Apparently she was the type who always wanted to be doing something with her hands.

"Are they all like this?" she asked, turning the piece over to examine the part that joined Padmé's head.

"So big?" Padmé replied.

"So stiff and awkward," he clarified. "Is this an original or a replica of a historical piece? It must be super awkward. "

"It is," said Padmé. "An original and uncomfortable, I mean."

"I can design one that looks exactly the same and weighs half," said Eirtama. "No one will know the difference except us."

"Let me see that," Suyan said, holding out his hands. Eirtama passed the helmet without hesitation. "Oh yes, we can improve this. I think it was made before Karlini silk was imported in bulk, and there's no reason we can't duplicate it in a more portable style. This one can go to a museum or something.

"We will also see her dresses." Eirtama examined the green dress Padmé wore with a critical eye. Suyan nodded. "At least it looks like it was made with modern materials, but we'll see if we can't make some modifications for comfort and functionality."

Tsabin turned expectantly to Sashah, who had said nothing to indicate why Panaka had still chosen her. Padmé also looked at her curiously.

"The captain thinks we work for him," said Sashah. “He thinks of us as an extension of the Royal Security Forces. He does not understand what you want from us. And he has something about Rabene that he thinks he can use to control her.

That was not a surprise. Rabene shrugged.

"When he said 'artist and actress', what he meant was that I counterfeit classic pieces of art and then I convince foreigners to buy them as originals." Rabene giggled. “However, he left out the part where I am also an accomplished musician. I just had to choose something at school, before I got kicked out, and I chose …

"Crime?" Tsabin was laughing openly now. Suyan looked vaguely shocked, but even she was smiling.

"I chose music because I had never used it in an unconventional way," Rabene said deliberately.

"Of course," said Tsabin.

"Did he threaten you?" Padmé asked. She would not tolerate that.

"Not in many words," said Rabene. Panaka didn't seem to have her worried about anything. "The school did not press charges after I was caught, and none of the foreigners knows better. He hinted that it could be difficult for me if I said no."

"I'll tell you it's inappropriate," Padmé promised.

"I don't think you should," said Rabene. "Not yet, anyway."

The six of them sat there, taking in what that meant.

"Why do you think it is so dangerous?" Suyan said. "There has not been an attack, direct or otherwise, against a Naboo monarch in decades. You are brilliant, but so was Sanandrassa, in her own way. So were all who have been queen. What do you think is coming?

"I honestly think it's just paranoid," said Padmé. "He was an employee of the legislature when he was young, and then

entered security instead of art. I know you have a well-known passenger with Senator Palpatine, so you probably know more about politics outside the world than most of the other guards. I think it started as a hunch. "

"And now?" Eirtama asked.

"I'm not sure." Padmé hesitated. "We are facing a shortage of labor for the harvest, which is nothing new. The debate often comes and goes over what solution to take, and this time the faction of alien buyers seems to be the strongest, probably because Sanandrassa supported the Isolationism during his reign and I've only had two weeks to start changing things. The Galactic Senate is trying to change some tax laws, and Naboo would definitely be affected by that if something happens. But there is still no way of knowing. "

"So it's paranoia with good direction," said Rabene.

"I don't want it to get out of control," said Padmé. "I want to be prepared for anything, of course, but I don't want to be so afraid of my own shadow that I give up the parts of me that want to remain idealistic and hopeful. So I really wanted to be queen. To show that Naboo can be strong in their own traditions and being part of the galactic community. "

"We will be your shadow," said Sashah.

Padmé looked at each of them in turn. As with Tsabin, she had already decided that she was going to trust them. They had been honest with her and accepted Panaka's original terms, which included an important promise of confidentiality. Everyone had given and won to get here, to this room in the palace where they could plan the future for millions at a time, and that was a common starting point, at least. When Padmé met Tsabin's eyes, the maiden nodded once.

"In that case, I think there are some preliminary precautions we can take," said Rabene. "I think we should have new names. We all keep secrets from our families and from everyone else on the planet, and after all, I'm a little notorious. "

"Do you have any suggestion?" Padmé asked.

"You had to give up Padmé," said Tsabin. "What if we all choose names that sound similar to that?"

"That would be perfect," said Rabene. "I guarantee that most people will hear so many ehs in a row, and they will literally never remember how many of us there are, let alone who's who."

Eirtama clearly objected to giving up his name but said nothing. Padmé leaned forward.

"You are allowed to disagree with me privately," he said. "Especially when we are brainstorming."

"I like my name," said Eirtama after a brief silence. "I was going to make him famous someday, you know? Build things or at least fix them. I don't want to give up."

"It has to be all of us or none of us, or it won't work," Rabene said. "And you can make your name famous later, if you really wanted to."

"I-" Eirtama hesitated again.

"It's very strange to hear someone call you by a new name," said Padmé. “It took me a while to get used to it. I had no choice, so I won't make yours for you. "

"The point is to be invisible," said Sashah. "If you want to be famous, this is not the job for you."

Eirtama straightened up in the face of criticism, as if a direct challenge had been issued.

"I can do both," he insisted. She slumped in acceptance, not quite defeat. "But you're right to wait. I won't be the youngest to do anything, I guess, but I can still be the best."

It was clear that Eirtama was not excited, but the first obstacle had been crossed.

"When you're wearing makeup, we should always call you Highness," Suyan suggested, clearing her throat to change the subject. Sashah looked at her and then quickly looked away. "That will help set limits and alert us when we are allowed to argue about things. Even if we are alone."

"We will all be wearing makeup at some point, I think," said Tsabin. "Even if it's just for practice."

"Whoever wears the face gets the title," said Eirtama. She seemed determined to help make decisions, if only to make sure they were the ones she agreed with. It was better than nothing. "And we will practice not being surprised if any page of the palace addresses us in company."

"Speaking of pages," said Sashah. "I think it should be one. You will need someone who can run errands and not be suspicious because people see her all the time. I am the smallest and least likely to be the Queen. I'm the best option. "

Padmé turned all the suggestions in her head. They were coming together better than he could have hoped for, and they were just starting.

"I think Padmé should also be a page," said Rabene.

"How would that work?" Tsabin asked.

"If there is magically another girl around the Queen, someone might notice," said Rabene. "People should get used to it

Nobody pays attention to the pages. "

"I think it is a direct contradiction," said Tsabin. "But I also think you're right."

Panaka would never allow it. The idea of ​​Padmé wandering around Theed as herself would push the captain too far. She was sure of that. But perhaps he would understand why that role would be good for her within the palace walls. He was a reasonable person, and Rabene's logic was sound.

"We will make it easier," said Sashah, discerning the problem. "And I'll be the main page, anyway, that will help."

They were all grinning now, delighted by the scheme they were weaving, the secrets they would keep between them.

"Rabé," said Rabene. "Your costume lover, I think."

That would give her access to the most personal items that protected the Queen (her clothing, jewelry, and other accessories) and would provide her with a reason to always be on hand. It was perfect for an intelligence officer.

"Yané," said Suyan. "I will deal with the palace staff and the droids."

She would have her finger on the pulse of everything that was going on inside the walls. No one would suspect anything abnormal if he suddenly appeared in kitchens or gardens to speak to someone about the Queen's needs.

"Eirtaé," said Eirtama. "Communications".

Everyone would be used to seeing it with a variety of technology in their hands. They wouldn't think about what she was doing with it.

"Sake. The humble page.

No one would think much of seeing her at all.

Each girl had chosen something that would make them appear completely harmless, but would also allow them to have additional functions without having anyone look at it twice. His abilities could be put into play without anyone being wiser.

Padmé smiled and looked at Tsabin. Her first maiden. In the two weeks since the election, they had spent almost every moment together, although most people had not been aware of Tsabin's presence. She had offered opinions on a variety of issues, and Padmé was already relying on Tsabin's good sense to moderate his own idealism. They were friends, or they were on their way to friendship. And they were learning to navigate the power imbalance between them. It wasn't perfect, Saché seemed to be deliberately avoiding Yané, but it was a start.

"I will be everyone's assistant," said Tsabin. "That way, people will get used to my random roles and won't question my absence if I'm not visible."

"AND?" Padmé asked. Tsabin would always have to follow the choices of others. The least they could do was give him this.

Tsabin smiled.

"Knows".