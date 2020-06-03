READ: Statement by former President Jimmy Carter on the death of George Floyd

Read the statement:

Rosalynn and I are pained by the tragic racial injustices and the resulting backlash in our nation in recent weeks. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and to all those who feel desperate in the face of widespread racial discrimination and utter cruelty. We must all highlight the immorality of racial discrimination. But violence, whether spontaneously or consciously incited, is not a solution.

As a southern white man, I am well aware of the impact of segregation and injustice on African Americans. As a politician, I felt the responsibility to bring equity to my state and to our country. In my 1971 inaugural address as Governor of Georgia, I said, "The time for racial discrimination is over." With great sorrow and disappointment, I repeat those words today, almost five decades later. Dehumanizing people degrades us all; Humanity is beautiful and almost infinitely diverse. The bonds of our common humanity must overcome the division of our fears and prejudices.

Since we left the White House in 1981, Rosalynn and I have strived to promote human rights in countries around the world. In this search, we have seen that silence can be as deadly as violence. People of power, privilege and moral conscience must stand up and say "no more" to a racially discriminatory police and justice system, immoral economic disparities between blacks and whites, and government actions that undermine our unified democracy. We are responsible for creating a world of peace and equality for ourselves and future generations.