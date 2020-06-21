READ: US Attorney Geoffrey Berman says he will leave his post

Read Berman's statement below:

"In light of Attorney General Barr's decision to respect the normal operation of the law and to have the United States Assistant Attorney General, Audrey Strauss, become Acting United States Attorney, I will be leaving the Office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District York City, effective immediately. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the United States Attorney for this District and custodian of her proud legacy, but she could not leave the District in better hands than Audrey & # 39; s. She is the The smartest, most principled and most effective attorney I have had the privilege to work in. And I know that under your leadership, the incomparable AUSA, investigators, paralegals, and staff of this Office will continue to safeguard the longstanding tradition of integrity and independence of the Southern District. "