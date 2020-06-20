READ: William Barr's letter telling Geoffrey Berman that he was fired by President Donald Trump

"Dear Mr. Berman:
I was quite surprised and disappointed by the press statement that you released last night. Like us
I argued, I wanted the opportunity to choose a distinguished New York attorney, Jay Clayton, to
nominate as United States Attorney and looked forward to your cooperation to facilitate a good job
transition. When the Justice Department informed the public about the President's intention to nominate
His successor had understood that we were in ongoing discussions about the possibility of
your tenure in the Department or Administration in one of the other high-level positions we discussed,
including the Deputy Attorney General of the Civil Division and the President of Securities and
Change Commission. While we informed the public that they would be leaving the US Attorney's office. USA
In two weeks, I still hoped that your departure could be friendly.
Unfortunately, with your statement last night, you have chosen public show over public
Service. Because you have stated that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the
President to remove him from today, and he has. By law, the United Deputy
State prosecutor Audrey Strauss will become the interim federal prosecutor, and I anticipate that
she will serve in that capacity until a permanent successor is established. See 28 U.S.C. 541 (c).
To the extent that your statement reflects a misunderstanding of how it can be
displaced, it is well established that a court-appointed United States Attorney is subject to removal by the
President. See United States v. Solomon, 216 F. Supp. 835, 843 (S.D.N.Y. 1963) (recognizing that the
"The President may, at any time, remove the judicially appointed United States Attorney"); See also
United States v. Hilario, 218 F.3d 19, 27 (1st Cir. 2000) (same). In fact, the appointment of the court
power has been maintained only because the Executive retains the authority to supervise and eliminate the
official.
Your statement also wrongly implies that your stay in the office is necessary for
Ensure that cases now pending in the Southern District of New York are handled properly. Is
Obviously it is false. I hope the office continues to handle all cases in the normal course
and in accordance with the applicable regulations, policies and guidance of the Department. Moving forward, if any
Actions or decisions are made that office supervisors conclude are inappropriate interference with a case,
that information should be provided immediately to Michael Horowitz, the Department of Justice of
Inspector General, whom I authorize to review any claim. The inspector general
Monitoring the situation will provide additional confidence that all cases will continue to be
decided on the law and the facts. "