READ: William Barr's letter telling Geoffrey Berman that he was fired by President Donald Trump

"Dear Mr. Berman:

I was quite surprised and disappointed by the press statement that you released last night. Like us

I argued, I wanted the opportunity to choose a distinguished New York attorney, Jay Clayton, to

nominate as United States Attorney and looked forward to your cooperation to facilitate a good job

transition. When the Justice Department informed the public about the President's intention to nominate

His successor had understood that we were in ongoing discussions about the possibility of

your tenure in the Department or Administration in one of the other high-level positions we discussed,

including the Deputy Attorney General of the Civil Division and the President of Securities and

Change Commission. While we informed the public that they would be leaving the US Attorney's office. USA

In two weeks, I still hoped that your departure could be friendly.

Unfortunately, with your statement last night, you have chosen public show over public

Service. Because you have stated that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the

President to remove him from today, and he has. By law, the United Deputy

State prosecutor Audrey Strauss will become the interim federal prosecutor, and I anticipate that

she will serve in that capacity until a permanent successor is established. See 28 U.S.C. 541 (c).

To the extent that your statement reflects a misunderstanding of how it can be

displaced, it is well established that a court-appointed United States Attorney is subject to removal by the

President. See United States v. Solomon, 216 F. Supp. 835, 843 (S.D.N.Y. 1963) (recognizing that the

"The President may, at any time, remove the judicially appointed United States Attorney"); See also

United States v. Hilario, 218 F.3d 19, 27 (1st Cir. 2000) (same). In fact, the appointment of the court

power has been maintained only because the Executive retains the authority to supervise and eliminate the

official.

Your statement also wrongly implies that your stay in the office is necessary for

Ensure that cases now pending in the Southern District of New York are handled properly. Is

Obviously it is false. I hope the office continues to handle all cases in the normal course

and in accordance with the applicable regulations, policies and guidance of the Department. Moving forward, if any

Actions or decisions are made that office supervisors conclude are inappropriate interference with a case,

that information should be provided immediately to Michael Horowitz, the Department of Justice of

Inspector General, whom I authorize to review any claim. The inspector general

Monitoring the situation will provide additional confidence that all cases will continue to be

decided on the law and the facts. "