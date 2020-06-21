Reading, England, a stinging spree leaves 3 dead, authorities say; unclear reason

LONDON (Reuters) – Three people died and three were seriously injured Saturday in a stabbing attack in a park in the English city of Reading, police said. They said that "currently" it is not being treated as terrorism and that the reason is not clear.

Thames Valley police said officers arrested a 25-year-old local man at the scene and were not looking for anyone else.

"There is no intelligence to suggest there is more danger to the public," said Chief Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter.

British suspect arrested after stabbing attack, police say

“This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident; however, officers remain open-minded about the motivation for the incident, "Hunter added. He said detectives from the counter-terrorism unit were supporting the investigation.

British media previously reported that the police suspected a terrorist motive and that the arrested man was Libyan. Police confirmed that or released the suspect's name.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he "thinks of everyone affected by the terrible incident in Reading."

Violence erupted around 7 p.m. as families and friends enjoyed a warm, sunny afternoon at Forbury Gardens Park in Reading, a city of approximately 200,000 residents 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London.

Witnesses reported that police cars and helicopters descended on the park. Within minutes, the police had blocked several roads, and two air ambulances landed nearby.

Personal trainer Lawrence Wort said the park was full of groups socializing on the lawn when "a lone person came in, yelled out some unintelligible words, and surrounded a large group of about 10, trying to stab them."

"He stabbed three of them, severely in the neck and under the arms, and then he turned and started running towards me, and we turned around and started running," Wort said. "When he realized he couldn't catch us, he tried to stab another group that sat down. He received a person at the back of the neck and then, when he realized that everyone was running, he ran out of the park. "

Police said that “several people were injured and transferred to the hospital. Tragically, three of these people died and three others suffered serious injuries. "

Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading said it was treating two victims of the incident.

The incident occurred hours after a Black Lives Matter rally in Forbury Gardens, but police said there was no connection between the attack and the protest.

Nieema Hassan, one of the organizers of Saturday's protest, said the protesters had already left by the time the violence occurred. In a social media post, he said he was "praying for the affected people. I hope they are well."

Britain's official level of terrorism threat is at the "substantial" level, the average level on a five-step scale, meaning an attack is likely.

It had previously been maintained at a higher level, at "substantial", for several years. The country has been hit by a series of violent attacks in recent years, including a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017 that killed 22 people and two deadly vehicle and knife attacks in London the same year.

Airline worker Carlos Garcia Pascual was walking to his home near Forbury Gardens when emergency vehicles and police descended. He said it was "chaos" when the police yelled at people to leave the area.

"We didn't know if it was a situation like what happened in London a few years ago, where attackers were on the loose," he said. “Forbury Gardens is a quiet place, many families go there with their children to play picnics. Realizing that it happened at Forbury Gardens is really hard to believe. "