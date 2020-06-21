Reading incident: several people injured in stabbing







"Several people suffered injuries and were transferred to the hospital," police said. said on Twitter , urging the public to avoid the area while police investigate the incident, which police say took place in Forbury Gardens.

Police are treating the incident as terrorism-related, according to the PA Media news agency, which cited an unidentified source.

Police asked members of the public not to post images or videos of the incident on social media, but to report to the police. Police also said there was no indication that the incident was related to a Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading on Saturday.

At least two people with stab wounds were treated at nearby Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading after Saturday's incident, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The South Central Ambulance Service confirmed that it responded to the incident to treat "a number of victims who had sustained injuries as a result of the incident." The service said five ambulance teams and two air ambulance teams responded to the stabbing. A witness reported to PA Media, describing a man who screamed before stabbing people. "The park was quite crowded, many people sat drinking with friends, when a single person walked, shouted some unintelligible words and surrounded a large group of about 10, trying to stab them," 20-year-old. Lawrence Wort told PA Media. "He stabbed three of them severely in the neck and under the arms, and then he turned and started running towards me, and we turned around and started running," Wort said. The man stabbed another person in the neck, Wort said, before running out of the park. "My thoughts go out to everyone affected by the terrible incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene," wrote British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter. "Deeply concerned about hearing reports of an incident in Reading," said UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. "My thoughts go out to everyone involved, including the police and emergency services at the scene."

CNN's Joseph Netto contributed to this report.





