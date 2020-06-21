Reading Park Stabbed Declared Terrorist Incident by UK Police





Speaking to CNN, the security source named the suspect as Khairi Saadallah. The source said mental health was considered a factor in the assault, which contributed to the reasons that the police took time to declare it a terrorist incident.

Saadallah, who is currently in police custody, is being investigated by the UK's anti-terror police unit after a knife attack at Reading & # 39; s Forbury Gardens on Saturday afternoon that left three dead and several more injured.

UK Assistant Commissioner for Counter-Terrorism Neil Basu said police are not investigating more suspects.

"I am deeply saddened by the events of the previous night. This was a truly tragic incident and the thoughts of the Thames Valley Police are with everyone affected," said Police Chief John Campbell of the Thames Valley Police.

"Incidents of this nature are very rare, although I know it will be of little comfort to those involved and I understand the concern that this incident will have caused in our local community," he added. Eyewitness Lawrence Wort, who was in the park at the time of the attack, told CNN that people were relaxing and enjoying the sun when he heard a man scream and yell. The man began to approach people in the park, and began stabbing people in the neck and under the arms, and attacked several people in this way, Wort said. A CNN team saw anti-terror police in an apartment block, looking for evidence first thing in the morning. Police asked some residents to stand outside their work in order to carry out their work. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday that he was "appalled and disgusted" by the incident, but saw "no reason" to raise the country's terror alert level. "I am horrified and upset that people lose their lives in this way and our thoughts are closely related to the families and friends of victims today," he said. Johnson said he had spoken to the Thames Valley Police Chief of Police and that he "thanked him and his officers for their bravery in approaching the suspect." Police have urged members of the public to avoid the area, confirming that the laces remain in place; They have also asked for witnesses to present information. "We would like to hear from anyone who has video images. Out of respect for the deceased and injured, along with their loved ones, please do not distribute these images on social media; this will be incredibly distressing," said Police Chief Constable Campbell. . . "From our investigations conducted so far, officials have found nothing to suggest that other people were involved in the attack, and we are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident," he said in a statement, adding that Detectives were working with security services to ensure "there was no related pending threat to the public." Basu also noted that the incident was in no way associated with a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest, which took place earlier in the day and ended hours before the attack.

Salma Abdelaziz reported from Reading, Nada Bashir and Amy Woodyatt wrote in London. Sharon Braithwaite, Arnaud Siad, Dakin Andone, and Mitchell McCluskey contributed to this report.