Reagan Foundation asks Trump campaign and RNC joint fundraising committee to stop using Reagan's image in fundraising speech







The presidential foundation, named after the nation's 40th president, a Republican, called the RNC earlier this week in response to a fundraising email offering donors the opportunity to receive one of their "new Sets of Trump-Reagan commemorative coins "with images of both presidents, the spokesperson told CNN on Sunday.

The fundraising speech, which featured the subject "Ronald Reagan and His Real Ones," was signed by President Donald Trump.

"President Reagan was a proud Republican and supporter of a party that has continued his fight for conservative principles of economic opportunity and limited government," RNC Communications Director Michael Ahrens told CNN in a statement. "His image is used by thousands of Republicans every year who gather across the country for & # 39; Reagan Dinners & # 39 ;, and his library regularly hosts debates for our presidential candidates. Since the Reagan Foundation recently hosted the family Trump to raise money for his organization and has not objected to us using President Reagan's image before, his objection was a surprise. "

RNC President Ronna McDaniel wrote in a tweet "The Republican Party has used the image of President Reagan for decades. But since the Reagan Foundation suddenly opposes it, are they going to return the money that @DonaldJTrumpJr and @kimguilfoyle raised just 8 months ago?" before sharing a link to a foundation-organized event with Donald Trump Jr., and the proceeds will benefit the Reagan Foundation. Ahrens also pointed to a series of events with members of the Trump family and the administration that benefited the Reagan Foundation, and told CNN that while the RNC maintains that its use of the Reagan image was "appropriate," they would set the tone for the email as a courtesy. " Trump and his campaign directed anger at Fred Ryan, who works as editor of the Washington Post and serves as chairman of the board of directors for the California-based Reagan Foundation. "So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation," Trump tweeted Sunday, pledging supporters, "We will win anyway" despite the "bogus" polls. "It should come as no surprise that the editor and CEO of the Washington Post wants to interfere with President Trump's reelection campaign," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNN. "As Republicans, we all honor Ronald Reagan's contribution to this country and to our party." The Reagan Foundation did not respond to a request for comment.





