Real Estate CEO Predicts Future of Remote Work in New York: "Maybe workers come in once or twice a week"

Real estate businessman Don Peebles predicted on Monday "Your World" that New York City-based companies are likely to shrink physical office space in favor of remote work, striking yet another blow to a market reeling from the pandemic of coronavirus.

"Office space consumption was already on the decline," Peebles told host Neil Cavuto.

CORONAVIRUS LEADS TO THE REAL ESTATE POPULATION OF NYC

"What happened with COVID-19 is that it accelerated nationally … because it forced most Americans, certainly office workers, to work remotely. What business owners, entrepreneurs, and CEOs is it was an effective way to work. "

Approximately 300,000 New Yorkers returned to work Monday when the city moved to Phase 2 of its reopening strategy, but Peebles said it would be only a matter of time before employees see a "significant decrease" in office space.

"Now people can work around the world and they don't have to be in the same geographic location where their work is located," he explained. "That will open up a greater pool of talent for companies to make it more profitable.

"I think there is a difference to come and the CEOs who are questioning are right," he added.

While experts hoped the property market will rebound as the city moves toward a full reopening, Peebles said many are now hesitant to return due to a worrying rise in rates of violent crime and murder in recent weeks. .

"Now, with COVID-19 and all the conveniences New York had … many of which will never reopen, and this escalation of violence within neighborhoods, I think people will ask themselves, & # 39 ; Is it safe to return? & # 39; " He explained.

"I think we will see a lot of people who will not come back to the city and work remotely. Maybe the workers come in once or twice a week, at most."