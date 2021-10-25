It’s a good time to be a MasterChef fan. The show has been renewed for another season, and you can’t help but wonder what might happen in the next 12 episodes! Will Gordon Ramsay finally find his chef? Will there be more epic battles between the contestants? Who will emerge as the ultimate winner of this year’s competition? We’ll have to wait until 2022 to find out.

However, if you can’t, we have covered some information about the upcoming season. Read on to find out what we know about MasterChef Season 12.

Ramsay is All Set to Rule Masterchef Again with his Crew

The newest season will be having the most familiar judges. Chef Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi, and Joe Bastianich are all set to rule the show again.

The production company has not announced any new judge for this season yet. But rumors have it that they might be bringing in some guest chef as well! The show was renewed for the 12th season in August 2021 before the conclusion of the 11th season.

We will keep you posted on the names of the possible guest chefs on the show.

Masterchef-12 to Release in 2022

Unfortunately, there is no official announcement about the release date of Masterchef-12.

Masterchef season 12 will be a part of Fox Network and it is expected to air in 2022. If rumors are any indication, then we can expect that this show might premiere in June 2022. With the last season concluding in September, there must be a little longer wait.

What Adventure will Season 12 of Masterchef Bring?

Aghh! There have been immensely difficult challenges after the release of the very first season. These have seen to be turning the way of the show. As for now, there are no official announcements about what all new will be expected in Masterchef season 12.

We just have to wait to know the changes that can be expected in season 12 of Masterchef. There is no official announcement but rumors are strong enough to believe that there will be some interesting twists and turns this time around.

Nevertheless, the contestants will be thrilled to face a new season in Masterchef. They will be thrilled to see the judges and their milestones once again in a follow-up of season 11.

The viewers have been able to enjoy all that has happened until now on the show. But there is more waiting for them this time around as well!

The Production Team is Beyond Excited for Season 12

We have been a huge fan of the show since the beginning. However, we were not sure about what will season 12 cover!

But now, we are ecstatic to know that the show is still going strong. And even more excited to see what will happen in this upcoming installment of the series! We cannot wait to watch it on our screens once again.

The producers have been working on the show for a number of years now. They have made sure that all is well in order and everything has been set perfectly. So everyone can enjoy this season just as much as they did before! And that too without any form of disappointment or inconvenience whatsoever.

Endemol Shine, North America, and One Potato Two Potato will be on the wheels again and producing the show. So it is guaranteed that nothing less than excellence can be expected from them.