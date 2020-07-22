Reality winner among 500 women with coronavirus in Texas federal prison

The increase in tests at the facilities began on July 1 and the temperature of the detainees is taken twice a day, the Prison Office told CNN in a statement.
Winner, a former NSA contractor convicted of leaking confidential information to the media, is among those detained who contracted the virus, her mother Billie Winner-Davis told CNN.
"This could happen to any of us. Just because someone is an inmate in a prison does not mean they are less than human. They are still loved," Winner-Davis said of her daughter, who has shown no symptoms. of the virus.
"Reality, like many other non-violent criminals, does not deserve this. This is torture. This could even be a death sentence," he added.
Winner's attorneys filed a request for his release due to the April pandemic, Winner-Davis says. The request was denied, but an appeal has been filed. The winner will be released in November 2021.
The outbreak at the largest federal hospital for women in the United States is only the second-largest among federal facilities in the country.
Another Texas facility, the Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute, near the city of Dallas, has 1,156 positive cases between detainees and 10 staff members, says the BOP. That is 63% of the facility's population.
Mass testing at FCI Seagoville began in late June, the BOP told CNN in a statement.
The agency says it is "carefully monitoring the spread of the Covid-19 virus. As with any type of emergency situation, we carefully evaluate the best way to ensure the safety of staff, inmates and the public."
More than 5,550 inmates and 640 employees have recovered. According to the BOP, ninety-seven detainees and a staff member died from the virus.