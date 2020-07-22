Reality winner among 500 women with coronavirus in Texas federal prison





At least 510 detainees and three staff members at Carswell Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, have tested positive for Covid-19, data from the Bureau of Prisons show. That is almost 40% of the detainees.

The increase in tests at the facilities began on July 1 and the temperature of the detainees is taken twice a day, the Prison Office told CNN in a statement.

Winner, a former NSA contractor convicted of leaking confidential information to the media, is among those detained who contracted the virus, her mother Billie Winner-Davis told CNN.

"This could happen to any of us. Just because someone is an inmate in a prison does not mean they are less than human. They are still loved," Winner-Davis said of her daughter, who has shown no symptoms. of the virus.