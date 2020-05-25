Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 with 18W Bidirectional Fast Charge Launched in India

Realme has just announced a new power bank called Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2. It is among four new products that have been added to the company's growing catalog, including Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Air Neo. The Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, as the name implies, has a 10,000mAh capacity and features bi-directional fast charging technology. It will be available in two color options when it goes on sale today, May 25, at 3 p.m.

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 price

The Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 is priced at Rs. 999 and is available in two color options, namely black and yellow. It will go on sale today, May 25, starting at 3 p.m. IST through Flipkart and Realme.com, through a 'Hate waiting' for sale. The company says it will also be available in offline stores soon. Deliveries of non-essential goods, according to closure guidelines, have been allowed in non-containment areas throughout the country.

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 Specs & Features

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 comes with 18W bi-directional quick charge support with dual output ports, one USB Type A and one USB Type C. Contains a 10,000mAh high-density lithium polymer battery, which the company claims to guarantee less loss of capacity even after many charging cycles. The Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 comes with thirteen layers of circuit protection that improves safety when charging at high speeds. The power bank supports USB-PD and QC 4.0 from Qualcomm. It can also be charged quickly.

The Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 follows the same design language as the previous Realme power bank. It has LED indicator lights to show the remaining battery level in the power bank. The black variant has the Realme brand in yellow, while the yellow variant has the Realme brand in black.

Additionally, along with the Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, the company also announced the truly wireless Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Air Neo headphones. The Realme Smart TV will go on sale from June 2, the Realme Watch will go on sale from June 5, however, the Realme Buds Air Neo and Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 will go on sale today, May 25, at 3pm.