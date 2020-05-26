Realme 6s with quad rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC released: price, specs

Realme 6s was launched in Europe as the company's latest smartphone. The phone runs on the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and it has a quad camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. The Realme 6s includes a 4,300 mAh battery and goes on sale in Europe on June 2. It comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color options. The phone was launched alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom during an online event on the Realme Europe YouTube channel.

Realme 6s price, availability

The Realme 6s is priced in Europe at 199 euros (approx Rs. 16,500) for the only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It will go on sale in the Eclipse Black and Lunar White color variants, and pre-orders for the phone have already started on the company's website. The sale of the Realme 6 will begin on June 2.

Realme 6s Specifications

The Dual SIM Realme 6s (Nano + Nano) runs on the Android 10-based Realme user interface. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD + (1080×2400 pixels) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla protection Glass and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the 2.05 GHz MediaTek Helio G90T eight-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and ARM G76 GPU. Internal storage is 64GB and can be further expanded with a dedicated microSD card slot. There is a side mounted fingerprint scanner on board.

Upon reaching the camera, the Realme 6s has a vertically aligned quad camera setup positioned in the upper left corner of the rear panel. Includes a 48-megapixel rear camera with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f / 2.3 aperture and a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f / 2.4 aperture, and a latest Sensor 2 megapixel macro with f / 2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16 megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture inside the cutout placed on the upper left edge of the screen.

The phone has a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W flash charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and more. Realme 6s dimensions are 162.1×74.8×8.9mm, and the phone weighs 191 grams.

