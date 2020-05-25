Realme Buds Q truly wireless headphones, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank released

Realme Buds Q, Realme's latest truly wireless headphones have been unveiled in China at a launch event on Monday. TWS headphones are offered in three color options and can be pre-ordered through the Realme China website. Realme claims that Realme Buds Q offers 20 hours of music playback on a single charge. The company, during the launch event, also launched two new power banks: Realme Power Bank 2 and Realme 30W Dart. At the same time, Realme hosted an event in India, where the company launched several new products, including Realme Smart TV and Realme Buds Air Neo TWS headsets.

Realme Buds Q price and availability

The price of the recently launched Realme Buds Q has been set at CNY 149 (approximately Rs. 1,600) for Black, White and Yellow color options. However, Black colored-Buds Q are available for CNY 129 (approximately Rs. 1,400) for the next 24 hours. The Realme TWS headphones are available for pre-order through the Realme China site.

For the design of Realme Buds Q, Realme has collaborated with the French designer Jose Levy. The design of these TWS headphones is "inspired by a smooth, round pebble" (translated).

At the moment it is not clear if the new Buds Q will arrive in India. Realme today launched its latest Realme Buds Air Neo in the country for the price of Rs. 2,999.

Realme Buds Q specifications

The Realme Buds Q feature 10mm audio drivers and the TWS headphones offer 20-hour music playback on a single charge. In terms of looks, the new Realme headphones look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Additionally, the Realme Buds Q are Bluetooth v5.0 compliant and have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The headphones also have a latency rate of 119 milliseconds. The Realme TWS headphones come with & # 39; Quick Controls & # 39; They guarantee smooth touch controls to play, pause and skip music. Settings can be customized through the Realme Link app on an Android smartphone.

Realme also claims that Realme Buds Q weighs 3.6 grams, making them lighter than an "A4 sheet." The headphones come with a pill-shaped case that supports 30W cable charging. TWS headphones do not support wireless charging.

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank Price and Specs

Realme also unveiled two new power banks on Monday: the Realme 30W Dart Power Bank and the Realme Power Bank 2. Both of Realme's power banks are available in China, while Power Bank 2 is also available in India for Rs. 999.

The Realme 30W Dart Power Bank is priced at CNY 199 (approximately Rs. 2,100) and is available for purchase through the Realme China site. The 30W power bank comes with a carbon fiber body and has a 10,000mAh capacity. The power bank offers a 30W bi-directional fast charge option. Lastly, the device is offered in black and yellow color options.

Realme India launches

Meanwhile, in India, Realme today launched Realme Watch, Realme Smart TV and Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2. The company also introduced Realme X50 Pro Player Edition in China.