Realme Narzo 10a Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Realme Narzo 10a is the most affordable model in the new Narzo series, and is receiving a lot of attention thanks to a high-profile launch. With a low price Rs. 10,000, the Narzo 10a doesn't promise as much as the Narzo 10, but it should be a solid addition to your list of options if you're looking for a new budget phone. Even before we got the phone, we could say with some confidence that the Narzo 10a will perform well in its review, as it is almost identical to the Realme C3, which launched earlier this year and has mastered our buying guide.

Fortunately for Realme, the main competitor Xiaomi has yet to launch its Redmi 9 series in India. The company could have chosen 10 as its product name just to mess with Xiaomi, because the Narzo 10a will take on the Redmi 9a every time it launches.

However, anyone who has recently purchased the Realme C3 (Review) will probably be annoyed since the Narzo 10a costs only Rs. 500 more and solves a big complaint we had with her. Read on for our full assessment.

Realme Narzo 10a design

The Narzo 10a is exactly the same shape and size as the Realme C3, and is in fact imperceptibly slimmer than the Narzo 10 (Review). When viewed from the front, it would be impossible to distinguish any of these devices. With that said, Realme has gone in a dramatic new direction with the back shell of this phone. Gone are the bold bold patterns, textures, and gradients of other Realme models: Instead, you'll find a flat white or blue with a giant Realme logo dotted across the entire length of the device.

The logo is featured prominently on Realme's ads and marketing materials, but it's actually quite subtle in person in our So White review unit. You may not even see it if the light doesn't hit this phone at the correct angle. The letters have a slightly raised texture and are generally quite discreet.

We like the fact that the Narzo 10a is designed to be tall and relatively narrow, with a 20: 9 aspect ratio screen and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The back is not slippery, which is good, as you will have to shuffle this phone in the palm of your hand to get to every corner of the screen. There is a water drop notch on the top, and Realme ships this phone with a pre-applied scratch protection film. Unfortunately you don't get a plastic box in the retail box.

The logo on the back is huge but still relatively subtle.

The power button is on the right, and the volume buttons are on the left with the triple slot card tray. We are disappointed to see a Micro-USB port on the bottom instead of a more modern Type-C port. There is also a single speaker and a 3.5mm audio jack. A very interesting feature is the fingerprint sensor on the back, which the Realme C3 lacks.

The only other notable difference between these two models is the third camera on the Narzo 10a bump. This is a 2-megapixel macro camera, which is attached to the main 12-megapixel camera and the 2-megapixel depth sensor also found on the Realme C3. The vertical bulge of the camera is something we've seen on several generations of Realme phones.

If you are looking for an elegant design in the sub-R. 10,000 price segment, the Narzo 10a offers. It looks cool even though this is essentially the same Realme C3 (or at least the international version) with a different back shell. Not everyone will like the huge logo on the back, but a protective case will easily mask it.

The Narzo 10a is physically very similar to many previous Realme models.

Realme Narzo 10a specifications and software

At the heart of the Narzo 10a is the MediaTek Helio G70 processor, and Realme touts its "ultimate gaming performance" even though it's an obvious stretch considering the segment we're talking about here. In our review of the Realme C3 with the same processor, we noticed a bit of stuttering while playing, and we would expect the same here. There's only one setup – 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but of course you should be aware that this phone is yet another minor variant of the Realme C3.

There is a 5000 mAh battery, but fast charging is not supported beyond 10 W. Reverse wired charging is available, for which you will need a USB-OTG adapter. There are also Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11n, and GPS.

We have a 6.5-inch, 720×1600-pixel HD display that's perfectly suited for this price and our level of expectations, in terms of brightness, sharpness, and color rendering. You only get Widevine L3 DRM support for lower HD video streaming quality.

Generally there are few surprises here. The Narzo 10a hardware represents very good value. On the software front, we have exactly the same Realme UI as on other recent Realme phones, running on Android 10. Our unit had the April 2020 security update. Realme UI looks like stock Android, but offers quite a bit of visual customization. and various added value features. You can read all about it in our very recent review of Realme Narzo 10.

As with other inexpensive Realme phones, there isn't a lot of bloatware, but the browser app is packed with promotional content, sending 3-4 spam, sensational, and apparently sponsored "news" notifications every day. Hot Games and Hot Apps stores are also unnecessary.

The Micro-USB port on the bottom is a little disappointing.

Realme Narzo 10a performance

We had no major issues using Realme Narzo 10a over the course of several days. The user interface was generally smooth and smooth enough for daily tasks. We experienced a bit of stuttering when launching heavy apps and even scrolling through our photo album. Switching between apps wasn't always very fast, but that's to be expected. The level of performance and finesse you get is still excellent for a sub-R. 10,000 phone

The AnTuTu benchmark gave us a score of 180,905, and the Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests results were 386 and 1,304 respectively. 3DMark gave us 1,612 points in its Slingshot test, and we saw frame rates of 52 fps, 27 fps, and 15 fps in the T-rex, Manhattan, and Car Chase scenes, respectively. The Narzo 10a seems to trade hits evenly with the Realme C3, getting just a little better or worse in each test, though we tested the version of that phone with 4GB of RAM.

As for games, which is one of Realme's selling points for this phone, we had a pretty decent experience. PUBG Mobile performed relatively well on the High graphics preset, although we found that the game was more fluid and the quality was reduced a bit. Asphalt 9: Legends wasn't perfectly smooth at some points, but it was also fun. The back of the phone warmed up slightly after ten minutes of playing these games.

The fingerprint sensor and facial recognition worked quickly and smoothly. We enjoy the games and videos on the screen, although of course the size and resolution are not exactly ideal. The sound from the individual speaker was a little harsh and not as loud.

Where the Narzo 10a really stands out is its battery life. We were repeatedly surprised to see how slowly the battery level percentage dropped over the course of our review period. Especially when left alone, standby power consumption was minimal and if your usage pattern involves less than 2-3 hours of screen time per day, it could go several days without recharging.

We broadcast a movie, played games, used cameras, and surfed the Internet all our time with the Narzo 10a, and we were able to spread a load for at least a day and a half. Our HD video loop test ran for 26 hours and 20 minutes. It's a shame that more modern fast charging isn't supported, but 10W isn't that bad.

The Narzo 10a ships with a pre-applied screen protector

Realme Narzo 10a cameras

Once again, we find ourselves repeating what we have said about the Realme C3. The Narzo 10a has the same 12-megapixel f / 1.8 primary camera with PDAF and AI embellishment, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The big change is the addition of a 2 megapixel macro camera. This isn't necessarily very useful because of the low resolution, but it can be fun to play with. The 5-megapixel f / 2.4 front camera is also common on both models.

Realme's camera app is generally well-designed, but there are a few quirks, like the macro camera switch that's buried in a spill menu. There are fewer shooting options than what we saw in the Narzo 10 – the less expensive Narzo 10a doesn't offer a night mode and of course there is no pixel grouping from a large sensor so there is no full resolution mode either. With that said, you still get Pano, Pro, and Slo-mo video modes.

Realme Narzo 10a camera samples (tap to view full size)

The main camera is capable of capturing some decent landscapes and close-ups in daylight, but don't expect great quality. Details were missing and the objects, even at a slight distance, seemed somewhat artificial. The exposures were handled well even in direct sunlight, but the colors were opaque and the details were not sharp, especially in the shadows and reflections. Portrait mode was almost fine, but it took some time and some attempts to focus on the subject. Macros were almost acceptable.

At night the focusing speed decreased and we noticed that the Narzo 10a often failed to lock the focus unless we touched the viewfinder ourselves. The details were murky and noise was unavoidable, even in pictures with plenty of ambient light.

Realme Narzo 10a macro camera sample (tap to view full size)

The front camera is almost normal during the day, but it's really not worth trying to use at night. Beautification is on by default and there's only a single slider, as opposed to the myriad of individual tweaks for facial structure you get on the Narzo 10.

The video came out looking overly processed and the colors faded a bit in the sunlight, but the quality was not that bad overall. There's no 1080p stabilization, so you won't get great results on the go. The details are not great at night, but you will get usable images if there is adequate artificial light.

Verdict

Realme has done a good job with the Narzo 10a considering its price of just Rs. 8,499. It's pretty powerful considering its price, and it's not without important features. The battery life is excellent, the cameras are serviceable, the screen is large, and the overall look is quite stylish.

However, this phone is practically identical to the Realme C3 and therefore the positioning of the Narzo 10a within a new game-focused and youth-focused series is confusing. We believe that many people who bought the Realme C3 when it was first released would have preferred the Narzo 10a option for just Rs. 500 more, and this would have been even more frustrating if the Narzo series had been released to the market in March.

If you don't need a fingerprint sensor or a macro camera, save Rs. 500 and go to the base variant of C3 instead. On the other hand, the C3 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs just Rs. 500 more at Rs. 8,999 and feels like a slightly better value, but you lose the two additional features of the Narzo 10a. Of course, if you prefer the style of any one of these models over the other, it's also worth bearing in mind: you really can't go wrong, whichever of the three you choose.

Affiliate links can be generated automatically; Please see our Ethics Statement for more information.