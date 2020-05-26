Realme X3 SuperZoom Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom will be released today. The Chinese company is organizing a live broadcast to announce the launch of the new smartphone in Europe. The Realme X3 SuperZoom, as the name implies, will come with 60x zoom capabilities. The phone has also been teased to offer a 120Hz screen. Along with the Realme 3 SuperZoom, the company is expected to launch its fitness band and true wireless headphones (TWS) in today's live stream of the launch. Read on for release time and other details.

Realme X3 SuperZoom launches live timing

The Realme X3 SuperZoom launch event will begin at 10:30 a.m. CET (2 p.m. IST) today. The digital event will be hosted on the company's website and on social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. In addition, the company is expected to launch other products, along with the Realme X3 SuperZoom. These new products could include the Realme Buds Air Neo that the company launched in India on Monday. You can also launch Realme Band as your affordable smart band on the European market, after its initial debut in the China and India regions.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications (Expected)

Realme has already confirmed that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will come with improved zoom support. The new phone has also been unveiled with the 120Hz display. Additionally, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth hinted at his dedicated Zoom and Starry Mode by suggesting the launch of Realme X3 SuperZoom in the Indian market.

If we follow recent rumors, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will come with a 6.57-inch Full HD + AMOLED display and will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone would also include a 4,200 mAh battery that can support a 30W fast charge. Also, the phone is rumored to have a total of six cameras, with four on the back and two on the front. The Realme X3 SuperZoom's quad rear camera setup is rumored to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor. However, it is speculated that the front camera setup has a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.