Realme X3 SuperZoom will have a 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 855+ SoC; Design revealed

The company's next smartphone, Realme X3 SuperZoom, has been confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a 120Hz display before launch on May 26. The company, through its European Twitter account, shared some posters for the Realme X3 SuperZoom with the aforementioned specifications, as well as a video that reveals the design. There have been several leaks and previews for the phone, but now the company has shared a few details before the launch. Realme also scoffed at the launch of its smart band and truly wireless headsets (TWS), all of which will be announced during the May 26 event in Europe.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specs reveal

One of the posters shared by Realme Europe on Twitter shows the presence of the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, along with an AnTuTu benchmark score of 517,743. The other poster for the Realme X3 SuperZoom it simply reveals that the refresh rate of the LCD is 120Hz. The short video teaser Shared by the company reveals the design of the Realme X3 SuperZoom. It will feature dual front cameras, a quad rear camera setup and will be available in two colors, namely green and white. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme X3 SuperZoom will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Photo credit: Twitter / Realme Europe

Furthermore, the company also joked the launch of his TWS headphones, presumably the Realme Buds Air Neo and what seems to be An exercise tracker. Realme scoffed at some of the specs for the Realme Buds Air Neo ahead of its India launch scheduled for today, May 25, starting at 12:30 p.m. In addition, a new version of the Realme Band recently went on sale through Amazon and Flipkart in India. This suggests that the fitness tracker for the European event could be the new Realme Band.

The digital launch event for the Realme X3 SuperZoom will take place tomorrow, May 26, at 10:30 a.m. CET (2 p.m. IST) and will air through the company's social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Realme.com.

Realme has an event planned for today, May 25, in India and China, as well as one planned for tomorrow, May 26, in Europe. Both events will be online only and will have multiple product launches. The China event will include the presentation of eight new products, while the India event will include Realme TV, Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo. The European event will feature the Realme X3 SuperZoom, a TWS headset and fitness tracker.

