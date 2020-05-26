Realme X3 SuperZoom with 5x optical zoom support, 120Hz display released: price, specs

The Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone was launched in Europe, and the phone is available for advance reservations through the Realme Europe site. The phone is offered in two color options and comes in two RAM / storage configurations. Other key features of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, dual front cameras, and 120Hz refresh rate display. The phone also includes a periscope camera that supports 60X "superzoom".

Realme X3 SuperZoom price, availability

The Realme X3 SuperZoom price is set at 499 euros (approximately Rs. 43,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The price of the 8GB + 128GB option has yet to be revealed. The phone offers Arctic White and Glacier Blue color options and is available for advance reservations through the Realme Europe site starting today.

Realme on Twitter also has revealed that the first sale of the Realme X3 SuperZoom will take place on June 2 at 10 a.m. in the European region. The company has yet to clarify the launch of the smartphone in India.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on the Android 10-based Realme user interface and the phone features a 6.6-inch (1,080×2,400 pixel) full-HD + LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla protection. Glass 5. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC, along with the Adreno 640 GPU. The Realme X3 SuperZoom also includes up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that does not support expansion. via microSD card.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f / 1.8 aperture. The vertically stacked rear camera module also houses an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens that offers 5x optical zoom or 60x digital zoom and optical image stabilization (OIS). There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f / 2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f / 2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the front dual-camera setup includes a 32-megapixel camera with f / 2.5 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture. Also, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a starry mode for astrophotography.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom includes a 4,200 mAh battery that supports a 30W dart charge. For connectivity, the phone includes Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C for charging. Sensors on the phone include GPS, GLONSS, BeiDou, Magnetic Induction Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyro and Acceleration Sensor. Also, the fingerprint sensor is built into the power button.

Lastly, the Realme X3 SuperZoom measures 163.8×75.8×8.9mm and weighs 202 grams.