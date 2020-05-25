Realme X50 Pro Player Edition with Snapdragon 865 SoC, four rear cameras released: price, specs

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has been introduced as the company's newest 5G smartphone. The new model is a cheaper version of the Realme X50 Pro 5G that debuted earlier this year. The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition comes with a 90Hz display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone also has a quad rear camera setup and includes Dolby Atmos and high resolution audio technologies. Additionally, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition comes with a touch engine and 4D 2.0 vibration game. The smartphone also includes a steam chamber along with multilayer solid graphite for thermal management.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Price in India, Availability Details

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition price is set at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 28,700) for the 6GB variant, while its 8GB option is priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 32,000) and the 12GB option is priced of CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs.35,100). There are LightSpeed ​​Silver and Phantom Black color options to choose from. The phone is currently available for pre-order in China, with the first sale scheduled for June 1. However, details about its global launch have yet to be revealed.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications, features

The Dual SIM (Nano) Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs Android 10 with Realme UI and features a 6.44-inch full-HD + (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. . The display panel also has a double hole design for selfie cameras. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with the Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone also comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f / 1.8 lens. The camera setup also houses an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 119-degree field of view (FoV), 2-megapixel tertiary depth sensor with an f / 2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor with an f / 2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 primary sensor with an f / 2.5 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f / 2.4 lens.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage that does not support expansion via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, 5G (SA and NSA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. On-board sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the screen.

Realme has provided a 4,100 mAh battery that supports a 30W SuperDart fast charge charge. Additionally, the phone measures 159×74.2×8.9 mm and weighs 209 grams.

