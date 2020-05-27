Realme X50t 5G seen in the list of devices compatible with Google Play: report

Realme X50t 5G may be another addition to the Realme X50 series of smartphones. A phone with the name Realme X50t 5G with the model number RMX2052 was seen in a list of devices compatible with Google Play. While no specs were revealed about the phone, the rumored Realme X50t 5G, as the name implies, will have 5G support.

According to the MySmartPrice report, a Realme phone with the name Realme X50t 5G and the model number RMX2052 was detected on a list of compatible devices on Google Play. Other than the model name and number, no other specs were highlighted in the list. The report also suggests that ‘t & # 39; in the name of the phone could point to ‘turbo & # 39 ;, which would mean that the Realme X50t 5G may be a more powerful version of the Realme X50 5G.

The Realme X50 5G works with the Snapdragon 765G SoC and the Snapdragon 768G SoC is known to be a bit more powerful tracking. According to the report, the Realme X50t 5G may come with the new Snapdragon 768G, or even the Dimensional 1000 SoC. As of yet, there is no clear information on any of the specs for the rumored Realme X50t 5G and the company has not shared details about the price, availability, or even its existence.

To remember, the Realme X50 5G was launched in China in January of this year and features a 6.57-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and two selfie cameras housed in a large hole. It has four cameras on the back and comes with up to 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charge.