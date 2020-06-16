Rearranged Triple Crown, Belmont is an unknown challenge for horse racing

In the simplest years, training a racehorse is "like putting together a puzzle," according to Hall of Fame coach Mark Casse.

But training a racehorse during the coronavirus pandemic for a Triple Crown that will run in a different order, in a different period of time, and at different distances?

"This year he has been putting together a puzzle without borders or an image," Casse said Monday. "It was crazy."

But Casse will go crazy, because while things may look and feel different this year, the Triple Crown is still slated to happen entirely, starting with Belmont's betting on Saturday.

Instead of being the last stage of the Triple Crown in a span of five weeks, it will be the first stage in a span of almost four months. Instead of being the longest 1 ½ mile race with two laps, it will run at 1 ¹ / ₈ miles with just one lap, shorter than the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. And the sound of 90,000 crazed fans will be replaced with just helmets hitting the ground and the call of the race echoing in the empty stands.

"I don't think there is any doubt that in late 2020, you can put on a big asterisk throughout the year, and the Triple Crown is certainly part of that," said veteran trainer Todd Pletcher, whose horses have won two Kentucky. Derbys and three Belmont bets. "It's a non-traditional Triple Crown series. I don't think it would take away the accomplishments of a single horse if they could win one, two, or three legs. These are still very difficult races to win. But clearly it's not the same as trying to do it all in five weeks at three different distances culminating in a mile and a half at the Belmont. "

Usually, the first leg of the Triple Crown features the largest field, with 19 horses in last year's Kentucky Derby. This year, it is expected to start with an eight or nine horse field at the Belmont Stakes.

Initially, it was expected to include at least one thoroughbred trained by Bob Baffert, but since then its two candidates have been declared: first Nadal, then Charlatan, both due to injuries. Another Grade 1 winner, Maxfield, chose to move to Belmont due to the reconfiguration, and instead kept an eye on the September Kentucky Derby.

"I spoke to people three or four weeks ago and told them that, in many ways, I felt like this year's Belmont Stakes was going to be the Kentucky Derby, the first time that the best horses in training would be found, the West Coast and the east coast and in the middle, "said Jack Knowlton, owner of betting favorite Tiz the Law. "Clearly, because of Bob's two horse injuries and now with Maxfield gone, there is no star power that we all expected."

Instead, the revamped schedule and distance have allowed other horses the chance they otherwise wouldn't have had in a typical Triple Crown season.

Dr. Post, one of the two Pletcher entrances along with Farmington Road, probably would not have been ready for any of the Triple Crown races if they had been run normally. Casse's Tap it to Win wasn't even nominated for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, after undergoing surgery in the offseason, and he probably wouldn't even be competing in Belmont betting if it hadn't been shortened by three stadiums.

But that's the way the puzzle has been put together in this strange year, and those who are involved in it don't complain.

"I'm happy that we have a Belmont and that we have a Preakness, at least I hope we have a Preakness, and a Derby," Casse said. "So whatever order I'm in, I'm fine with that."