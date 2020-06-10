Rebecca Grant: Military Historically Advances on the Road to Equal Opportunity for African Americans

After the horrific murder of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who does not resist arrest, in the custody of the Minneapolis police, and the nationwide peaceful protests and riots that have occurred since then, there was good news Tuesday about the progress. that the United States is doing to give to Africans. Americans have equal opportunities.

By a 98-0 vote, the Senate confirmed General Charles "CQ" Brown as chief of staff for the Air Force. He becomes the first African American in the history of the United States to lead a branch of our armed forces.

Brown's promotion doesn't erase the issues put in the spotlight by Floyd's May 25 murder, of course. But it's encouraging to see the military making history once again in race relations.

The armed services have often led equal opportunities, perhaps because combat weapons have a way of demanding the truth.

In 1947, President Harry S. Truman ordered the full integration of African Americans in the military. This was the long-awaited first step in dismantling our nation's history of racial discrimination and set the stage for the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, along with subsequent progress.

Several African-Americans have served as generals and admirals, and some have reached the four-star rank. Army General Colin Powell served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993, but was not the Army's chief of state.

As Air Force chief of staff, Brown will oversee the budget to organize, train, and equip that military branch.

"Immense expectations come with this historic nomination," said Brown.

Brown served as an F-16 fighter pilot, with basically a perfect resume, including command at the squadron level and above, several years in command of air operations against ISIS, and two years leading the Pacific Air Force. In that position, he dealt with our defenses against North Korea, China and Russia on a daily basis.

But there is a tint to this story. This is what Brown did not discuss until last week.

For 36 years in the Air Force, Brown has felt he "lived in two worlds," he revealed in a raw video posted on his official Pacific Air Force Twitter account on Friday. Brown spoke in the wake of George Floyd's death, and before a crucial Senate vote that confirmed him as chief of staff for the Air Force.

Brown's heartfelt statement was courageous and unusual. He opened up about his personal experiences and thoughts about the breed within his incredibly successful Air Force career.

"I am thinking about how my sister and I were the only African Americans in our entire elementary school and trying to fit in," he said. "I'm thinking about my career in the Air Force, where I was often the only African-American in my squad, or as a senior officer, the only African-American in the room."

The tough qualification of Air Force combat aviation made Brown's career. Fighter pilots live or die by merit. He also faced pressures along the way due to his race.

Brown recalled the afternoons "at the Officers' Club with my squad, and other African-American officers told me that I wasn't black enough because I wasn't spending more time with them."

The general spoke of "the pressure I felt exerting, without error, especially from supervisors who perceived that they expected less from me as African-Americans." He thanked his mentors for "the good advice that has led to my success," but acknowledged that "even so, most of my mentors could not relate to being African American."

I never heard a senior military officer speak like this. But it's clear that Brown is comfortable putting himself on the line as the leader.

Brown comes in with a lot of goodwill, and he will need it. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett praised his global outlook, and the Chief of Staff for the United States Space Force, Gen. Jay Raymond, welcomed "Brown's leadership and vision in all domains."

The Pentagon is dominated by the Army at the moment and, as Brown knows, the Air Force often confronts the Army on issues such as long-range planning, space, and defense of the air base. The new chief of staff will also face urgent budget decisions on everything from hypersonic weapons to flying cars.

And Brown has said he is willing to take on the best creature in the Pentagon swamp: service roles and missions.

The Air Force has been downsizing fighter jets to pay for a large new battle-space data network, and Brown will have to deal with that project.

There is still more for the military to do. Right now, there are only four other African-American stars on active duty, Gen. Michael X. Garret, in the Army Forces Command.

No African American has reached the rank of four-star general in the Marine Corps. And no African American has led the Army or the Army.

Admittedly, the Air Force is good at first. Air Force General Daniel "Chappie" James, a Tuskegee aviator in World War II and a Vietnam fighter pilot, became the first four-star African-American general in 1975. Accredit that tough classification of air combat and the willingness of the military to honor him.

Brown will undoubtedly stay open and drive discussions about race and inclusion.

"Without all the answers, I just want to have the wisdom and knowledge to lead in difficult times like these," he said.

