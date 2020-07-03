Rebecca Grant: Trump critics were furious at her visit to Mount Rushmore, but Obama and Hillary left earlier

President Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota for the Independence Day festivities on Friday has drawn much hypocritical and manufactured criticism of the discontent camps, but of course, Trump is criticized on the left for almost everything does.

How can you not love four giant faces of American presidents carved from a mountain with dynamite? Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt were not perfect (no one is), but they were certainly patriots who served our country with tremendous achievements.

Trump will speak at the ceremonies, which will also feature a military flyover, Lakota storytellers and hoop dancers, and the first fireworks show in 10 years.

Trump's strategy should be to go big with a bold proposal for the national monument, but first let's take a look at the lineup of those horrified by the celebration.

First come those who hate the statue. Unfortunately, the facts and images of Washington, Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Lincoln have been the subject of unwarranted attacks in American cities in recent times.

The four presidents represent the birth, growth, expansion, and preservation of America. The problem, according to Oglala Lakota Nation activist Nick Tilsen, is that "it is an injustice to actively steal indigenous lands and then carve the white faces of the conquerors who committed the genocide."

The New York Times jumped on the car this week, kindly noting that the monument "was built on what had been indigenous land."

Well, here are some breaking news for the Times: Every square inch of the United States, plus the rest of North and Latin America, had once "been indigenous land."

Even the politically correct New York Times headquarters are located on land in Manhattan that belonged to indigenous peoples before the Dutch bought it for next to nothing and then the British took it. Horrors! Is the Times prepared to place bets and move to Europe to atone for its sinful location?

And by the way, when the United States took control of the Black Hills in 1877, Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln had passed away, and Teddy Roosevelt was 19 years old. Therefore, it is quite difficult to say that any of these four presidents were responsible for acquiring the land or ordering the construction of the monument. Construction of the monument began in 1927, eight years after Roosevelt's death.

The Black Hills of South Dakota are also the site of a gigantic Crazy Horse mountain sculpture, the famous warrior Oglala Lakota, which has been under construction since 1948, just 17 miles from Mount Rushmore.

There is a strong current of Marxist alienation in the idea of ​​demolishing statues to "get the story right".

When it's done, the Crazy Horse Memorial will be the largest mountain sculpture in the world, and by comparison it will make the sculptures on Mount Rushmore seem small. The Crazy Horse sculpture mounted on a horse will be 641 feet long and 563 feet tall. In contrast, each head of the presidents at Mount Rushmore is 60 feet tall.

So, one of the most famous Native Americans is being honored in South Dakota along with four American Presidents.

Of course, part of the assault on Mount Rushmore is political. Certainly, the New York Times was not scared when presidential candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton visited Mount Rushmore during their 2008 campaigns.

Candidate Obama and a bus of campaign reporters visited Mount Rushmore in the late afternoon of Friday, May 2008. The New York Times covered it as an adorable moment with the "Obama tie not overturned" and Obama joking with rangers that their ears were too big to carve on the mountain.

Candidate Hillary Clinton had already been there. In her photo shoot a few days earlier, a journalist asked her if she could imagine carving herself on the mountain. According to CBS, this prompted Clinton, visibly upset, to say, "Why don't you learn something about the monument?" Good point.

But a dozen years later, it may be too late for history.

Tilsen told NPR on Wednesday that the United States is in "recognition and confirmation that this country has to be right in its history," in terms of "illuminating the current injustices that exist in society today."

And that's where indigenous activism meets Karl Marx, the father of communism in the 19th century. There is a strong current of Marxist alienation in the idea of ​​demolishing statues to "get the story right".

For Marx, history was not just dates and battles, but a flexible tool to help topple the nation-state and free workers. It is a long story, but the ideology that we see today in autonomous zones and writings of protest is a diluted Marxist point of view: establishing the alienation of daily work and life, dissolving the state and planting the seeds of a new order. Attacking statues is part of it.

So criticism of sculptures like Mount Rushmore can't stop, even when he gets silly, as he's fueling far-left ambitions.

That is why I hope President Trump resorts to mindless time and renews America's commitment to Mount Rushmore, the most subtle emblem of American achievement. I think it should offer something great and bold, like completing Lincoln's face.

Personally, it used to be lukewarm on Mount Rushmore. My family visited me in 2017, but I would take Mount Vernon or Independence Hall or the battlefield at Yorktown out of sheer patriotic coldness.

However, in this stupid summer of the statue, Mount Rushmore has acquired a new cloak of importance. I am thankful that it cannot be easily spray-painted, disassembled or relocated. It is not perfect or complete, but Mount Rushmore is large enough to rise above everything. And so is the United States.

Do you know who really understood Mount Rushmore? Legendary director Alfred Hitchcock, who used scale models of faces for Cary Grant to commit murder in a movie in the 1959 thriller "North by Northwest". Alfred Hitchcock was drawn to what still grabs us today: the audacity of the place.

Let the celebration begin.

