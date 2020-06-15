Rebekah Jones, former Florida data officer, releases a Covid-19 dashboard after removal

Rebekah Jones was removed from the state's scrutinized dashboard project after questioning other officials' commitment to accessibility and transparency, according to Florida Today.

However, Jones compares his data to DOH coronavirus numbers, which are much lower, according to the website.

"DOH publishes total cases, not positive people," says the website. "Additionally, cases are not currently created for those who receive positive antibody test results, so DOH excludes them from that total. We show the total number of people who have definitive laboratory results showing that they have had or have had COVID-19 regardless of the type of test. "

The new board also displays the report cards on the position of each reopening for each county.

The community dashboard reported 83,270 positive cases with 3,022 deaths since March 1, while the state dashboard reported 75,568 total positives and 2,931 deaths as of Monday morning. Both panels include data for Florida residents and non-residents.

CNN has contacted a spokesman for Governor Ron DeSantis and DOH.