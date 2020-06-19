"Rebel" airline passenger arrested for not wearing mask, smoking cigarette in flight

A British Columbia man became the first Canadian citizen to be arrested for not wearing a face mask during air travel. But that wasn't his only crime: He also lit a cigarette on board, according to police.

Balvir Singh, 60, was flying with WestJet Airlines on Sunday when, during the flight, Singh became "rebellious" and refused to cover his face, which has been a requirement for all travelers flying to, from or within from Canada from April. He also lit a cigarette halfway between Vancouver and Toronto's intended destination, prompting the crew to make an unscheduled detour to Winnipeg.

"They were informed that this man had lit a cigarette on board and was also not listening to any of the flight crew's instructions that included also putting on his personal safety mask," Cpl said. Julie Courchaine of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Manitoba, by CTV News.

Upon landing, Singh was arrested and charged with mischief and three counts of non-compliance with the instructions of a flight crew, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Transport Canada, which oversees the country's civil aviation authority, said Singh was the first to be arrested for failing to meet his mask requirements, according to CTV News.

Singh faces fines of up to $ 13,000 Canadians.

Canada first announced its mask requirements for all airline passengers flying in, out or within the country in April. The Travel Ministry also said that facial covers would be required at points where travelers "cannot physically distance themselves from others, or as directed by airline employees," as well as when directed by a public health official or order. public health to do it.

More recently, the Canadian government announced the impending implementation of mandatory temperature controls at its busiest airports.

Janine Puhak of Fox News contributed to this report.