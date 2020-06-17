Rebel Wilson flaunts weight loss progress after declaring 2020 'year of health', shares quarantine training

Rebel Wilson struts his stuff.

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old Australian actress considered 2020 "the year of health" when she began her journey to lose weight.

In May, Wilson shared that his fitness goal is to lose weight at 75 kg, about 165 pounds. — by the end of the year.

Now, the "Cats" star is drawing attention with a handful of photos from a recent night, showing off her figure.

In his first post, Wilson shared two photos of her in a silky knee-length dress with a deep v-neck. A slim gold belt completed the ensemble.

In the legend, the actress stated that she is in Australia to promote her new original Amazon show, "LOL: Last One Laughing".

A few hours later, Wilson shared a few more photos in the same outfit, but this time posing with a friend of hers. In the first photo, the couple joined in and smiled at the camera, while the second featured laughter from friends.

The Sydney Opera House was visible in the background of the photos.

On Monday, Wilson appeared on the Australian morning show "Sunrise," where he talked about his exercise routine while distancing himself socially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been doing a lot of exercise, which was difficult with coronavirus restrictions because I had to go out to the park and just lie on the ground doing my abs," he told the store (via news.com .au). "It's cold in the morning now, so I'm glad the gyms are reopening," he added.

When Wilson shared his weight loss goal last month, he urged fans to stick to their own goals, promising: "It will be worth it."

"Try to push yourself a little bit each day … I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you are bothered by the lack of progress … but good things are coming your way." He wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her in sweatshirts.

She went on to explain that, in addition to losing weight, she is also "working hard" to propel one of her films into production.